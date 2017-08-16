Pennsylvania tax plan would cost state thousands of jobs, study finds

The Pennsylvania Senate’s recently passed plan to raise taxes by $600 million would lead to 3,600 lost jobs and the loss of nearly $1 billion in families’ disposable income through 2018, a new analysis says.

The Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Foundation last week released the analysis of House Bill 542, which would raise taxes on natural gas drilling, home heating, cell phones and online purchases. Senators passed the bill on a vote of 26-24 on July 27.

“It’s important for people to understand that the proposal from the Senate is a broad-based tax hike,” Elizabeth Stelle, director of policy analysis at the Commonwealth Foundation, told Watchdog.org.

The study, which is based on the Boston-based Beacon Hill Institute’s State Tax Analysis Modeling Program (STAMP), also found that the tax hike would lead to a $142 million drop in business investment in its first year.

The modeling analysis compares the dynamic effects of the state’s current tax structure to projected effects as a result of the tax increases, according to Paul Bachman, director of research for the Beacon Hill Institute. The model focuses on the interplay of taxes, government spending, the behavior of households and businesses, and changes in investments, Bachman said.

“It is dynamic in the sense that it does incorporate the sort of behavioral adjustments of both firms and households,” Bachman told Watchdog.org.

He emphasized that Pennsylvania would not actually lose 3,600 jobs as a result of the tax changes but would see a reduction in the number of jobs created over time compared to the number that would be created under the current tax system.

“There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” Bachman said.

State lawmakers had many ways to balance the budget without raising taxes, Stelle said, including alternatives such as fully privatizing the state’s liquor system, shifting special fund money back to the general fund budget and eliminating corporate welfare.

The Keystone Park and Recreation Fund, for one, diverts money to nonessential projects such as studies for pools and golf courses, she said.

“Let’s do a better job of prioritizing our spending in special funds to give us flexibility to balance the budget without having to do cuts alone,” Stelle said.

She expects changes in the tax plan as it moves to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The Senate came up with its plan through negotiations between senators and Gov. Tom Wolf, without consultations from representatives in the House, according to Stelle.

“We’ve raised taxes four times in the last nine years, and we still have the same problem every year,” she said.

The tax on the natural gas industry will have negative effects since taxing job creators makes little sense, according to Stelle.

“It singles out that one industry even though that industry is still recovering from record low prices,” she said.

One positive aspect of the bill, however, is that it places work requirements on healthy adults in the Medicaid program, which could help them transition from Medicaid to private health insurance to reduce costs, Stelle said.

But Jennifer Kocher, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, R-Centre, stressed that the current budget situation in Pennsylvania is in a crisis state, with bond rating agencies reporting that Pennsylvania needed to find recurring revenues or face a downgrade of the state’s credit rating.

“We have shaken out the couch cushions … and we have exhausted all of the options,” Kocher said.

In addition, Kocher pointed out that the state Treasurer’s Office just announced that the state will be running out of money very soon. Treasurer Joe Torsella announced earlier this month that the state would need a $750 million line of credit to keep the general fund from dipping into the red toward the end of the month.

“The cost of doing nothing will be fatal to Pennsylvania and its finances,” Kocher said.

Businesses remain unhappy with the prospect of the tax hikes, however. A coalition that includes the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, Energy Association of Pennsylvania, Industrial Energy Consumers of Pennsylvania and Associated Petroleum Industries of Pennsylvania opposes the plan, arguing that it would hurt companies’ ability to compete and raise consumer prices.

Senate Majority Leader Corman counters that lawmakers’ hands were tied.

“We’ve done everything we can in state government to contain spending in areas that we have the ability to do in order to avoid any tax increase,” he said in a prepared statement. “Unfortunately, we are here today because we ran out of our ability to do that. If we are going to maintain our responsibility to educate our children, provide for higher education, provide for human services and pay our debts, we are in a position that we have to find the revenue needed to make that happen.”