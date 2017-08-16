Colorado in focus: Colorado water plan cost estimate doubles to $40 billion – maybe more

Summit Daily: Colorado water plan cost estimate doubles to $40 billion – maybe more

When the Colorado water plan was formally adopted in November 2015, its aims were lofty: expand storage capacity on a grand scale, bolster conservation efforts, meet agricultural demands and provide for as many as 10.5 million people by 2050. At the time, it was estimated to cost around $20 billion. Even then, the number seemed staggering.

“Everyone’s eyes lit up, including the governor,” said environmental activist Gary Wockner, who attended the announcement at the Capitol in Denver. “So it’s a big deal now that the price tag basically doubles.”

Yes, you read that correctly — the price has doubled. New estimates released this month suggest that full implementation of the water plan will cost roughly $40 billion.

In 2013, Gov. John Hickenlooper tasked the Colorado Water Conservation Board with coming up with the plan and then-director James Eklund came up with his best approximation on the overall expense. New board director Becky Mitchell, in the position since early-July, recently took her own stab at the total, though, and believes full implementation to be closer to twice Eklund’s figure.

Denver Post: Thornton overreaching with proposed oil and gas rules, state official warns

The state Attorney General’s Office has told Thornton that it is going too far with a new set of oil and gas regulations the city is set to finalize next week, arguing in a letter to Thornton officials that many of its proposed rules illegally pre-empt state law.

The letter, written by Assistant Attorney General Kyle Davenport last month, was obtained and publicized Tuesday by Vital for Colorado, a group that pushes for responsible energy development in the state.

In the letter, Davenport says Thornton is proposing setbacks for oil and gas operations that are stricter than what the state stipulates. The city is proposing to prohibit the practice of abandoning flowlines in place, which contradicts state statutes that allow the practice, the letter states.

Davenport also wrote that Thornton would require operators to maintain $5 million in general liability insurance for property damage and bodily injury, while the state requires only $1 million in insurance coverage.

The Daily Camera: Boulder Council seeks voter support pn Capital Improvement Tax Extension

A hectic evening of workshopping culminated in the Boulder City Council advancing what may end up being the final version of a plan for allocation of theoretical future revenues from a Capital Improvement Tax extension the city hopes voters will pass this November.

What the council is seeking support for is a four-year extension of the 0.3 percent sales tax, which would bring in about $41 million for 14 different projects, some of which benefit city infrastructure and some of which fund local nonprofits.