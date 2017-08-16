Wisconsin in focus: Schools gear up for new year without state funding set

Wisconsin State Journal: Schools gear up for new year without state funding set
Schools across Wisconsin are starting a new year without knowing exactly what’s coming from the state as lawmakers continue to put off passing a new two-year state budget.
For many school officials, the delay isn’t worrying them much at this point. But for some, spending on staff, new course materials and training is on hold. And if a new budget isn’t in place soon, payments to schools in rural areas could be delayed and school officials there may turn to borrowing to fill the gap.
“With the state budget not being settled, there’s a lot of uncertainty across all superintendents and people managing the finances of school districts across the state of Wisconsin,” said Brad Saron, superintendent of the Sun Prairie School District. “And what that means is, really, everything is on hold.”
Most schools in Milwaukee and in the state’s voucher programs have already started their 2017-18 school year, and schools in the rest of the state will have their first day on Sept. 5.
WKOW 27: Sen. Johnson: Should Wisconsin bear full Foxconn cost?
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is questioning whether Wisconsin should bear the full $3 billion in financial incentives being considered to lure electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group to the state.
Johnson raised the question since Illinois workers would also benefit from the plant, which is expected to be built in southeast Wisconsin near the border.
Johnson made the remarks Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, saying the incentives package state lawmakers are weighing is “a risk worth taking.”
Wisconsin Public Radio: State’s Attempt To Dismiss Part Of Butter Lawsuit Fails
A judge has refused to throw out part of a lawsuit challenging a state law on butter sales.
A Grafton food store and four Wisconsin consumers sued the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in March.
They’re taking aim at a law making it illegal to sell at retail any butter not marked with a Wisconsin grade or its federal equivalent, including Kerrygold Irish butter.
DATCP asked an Ozaukee County judge to dismiss most of the case. But on Tuesday, the state’s motion was denied.
Attorney and conservative activist Rick Esenberg is representing the plaintiffs. He’s pleased the case is going ahead.