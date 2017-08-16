Wisconsin in focus: Schools gear up for new year without state funding set

Wisconsin State Journal: Schools gear up for new year without state funding set

Wisconsin Public Radio: State’s Attempt To Dismiss Part Of Butter Lawsuit Fails

A judge has refused to throw out part of a lawsuit challenging a state law on butter sales.

A Grafton food store and four Wisconsin consumers sued the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in March.

They’re taking aim at a law making it illegal to sell at retail any butter not marked with a Wisconsin grade or its federal equivalent, including Kerrygold Irish butter.

DATCP asked an Ozaukee County judge to dismiss most of the case. But on Tuesday, the state’s motion was denied.

Attorney and conservative activist Rick Esenberg is representing the plaintiffs. He’s pleased the case is going ahead.