Florida in focus: Why Florida insurers could double homeowners’ rates

CBS News: Why Florida insurers could double homeowners’ rates

Florida has seen its share of calamities, but an “epidemic of insurance claims” could shove the Sunshine State down a financial sinkhole even before the next hurricane hits.

Lawyers and “restoration companies” have teamed up to create a superstorm of lawsuits forcing Florida’s home and auto insurers to either raise rates – or leave the state. And, to the chagrin of insurance companies, their tactics are totally legal.

“This is costing the honest Floridian enormous pain,” said former state Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, who accepted a university post in June. Insurance premiums are “flying off the chart,” he added, and all because “a few law firms, along with a few contractors, have found a way to make the most of this opportunity.”

In the heavily populated Miami-Dade county of Southeastern Florida, where most of the assignment of benefits (AOB) claims come from, homeowners’ insurance coverage for a modest house assessed at $300,000 is expected to nearly double to $8,000 a year by 2022.

Sun Sentinel: Florida budget aided by new gambling deal with Seminoles

A new gambling deal between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe is providing a large boost to the state’s finances.

State officials on Tuesday drew up new forecasts to predict how much the state will collect in taxes. State legislators will use the forecasts when drawing up a new state budget next January.

Economists now predict that state’s main budget account will grow by 4.5 percent during the fiscal year that ends next June. That same account is estimated to grow an additional 4.1 percent in fiscal year 2018-19.

The Gainesville Sun: Schools take precautions against eye damage from solar eclipse

Craig Ham knows firsthand about the dangers of looking into the sun during an eclipse. Marion County Public Schools’ deputy superintendent of operations said one glance at the sun during an eclipse 63 years ago damaged his eyes and caused him to forever need glasses.

It was back on June 30, 1954 when Ham, then age 8, remembers the hoopla over the solar eclipse, which began over Nebraska, crossed Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and western Michigan. It raced over Canada and just north of Great Britain. The eclipse that year was seen in Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Ham didn’t know that one quick glimpse at a near-total eclipse from his Michigan home would forever injure his eyes. The good news is he didn’t look long enough to cause blindness.