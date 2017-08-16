Pennsylvania in focus: Democrat lawmaker pleads guilty in case linked to illegal gambling

ABC News: Democrat lawmaker pleads guilty in case linked to illegal gambling

A lawmaker accused of using his political influence to benefit an illegal gambling ring pleaded guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges.

Democratic state Rep. Marc Gergely entered pleas in Pittsburgh to counts of conspiracy and accepting an illegal campaign contribution. Felony counts were withdrawn. The seven-term lawmaker, who remains in office, is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 6.

Attorney Louis Caputo also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a criminal solicitation charge in the same case and was sentenced to five years’ probation. Allegheny Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski said the sentence reflected the nature of the offense and the defendant’s cooperation.

The two were accused of aiding Ronald “Porky” Melocchi in an illegal video gambling operation that had some 335 machines at 70 restaurants, bars, bowling alleys and other locations.

The Times-Tribune: Commissioners likely to vote on property tax reassessment ballot question tonight

Lackawanna County commissioners will likely vote tonight on the language of a November ballot question on reassessment. Commissioners voted 2-1 in late June to let Lackawanna County voters decide in November whether the county should conduct and complete its first comprehensive property tax reassessment since 1968

Commissioners Patrick O’Malley and Laureen Cummings voted for the ballot referendum, while Commissioner Jerry Notarianni voted no.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Blakely Borough Building at 7 p.m.

Erie Times-News: Can Erie County’s vacant school buildings be taxed?

A growing number of school districts have something in common. They own silent old buildings where children no longer attend class and lunch is no longer served.

For the school districts, those buildings reflect changing demographics and declining enrollment.

For the Erie County Board of Tax Assessment Appeals, they could represent a potential source of real estate tax revenue.

Maybe.

The issue was discussed Monday at the group’s regular monthly meeting. While no official action has been taken, the board has discussed reaching out to public and private schools in Erie County, asking them to confirm if they have empty school buildings and if they are being used for any moneymaking purpose.