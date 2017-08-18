Florida health care system finishes at bottom of pack, study finds

Florida’s poor showing on a recent ranking of state health care systems can be attributed partly to the large number of lower-wage jobs in the Sunshine State and its decision not to expand Medicaid, which would have come with its own significant costs over the long term, health care experts said.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com reported that Florida came in No. 43 in its ranking of state health care systems. Florida received poor marks for its relatively low percentage of adults and children with health insurance and its high premium costs.

The study measured health care costs, accessibility and outcomes.

Florida received a score of 46.07, with a score of 100 representing the best-quality health care at the most affordable price. The state ranked dead last among states and the District of Columbia in its percentage of insured adults aged 18 to 64, according to the WalletHub study, and came in at No. 47 for its percentage of insured children 17 years and under.

Florida ranked No. 48 for its high health care costs and No. 40 for residents’ access to health care. In terms of outcomes – including mortality rates, life expectancy, disease rates and use of preventative health services – Florida came 35th.

The results of the study tend to dovetail with research done by the Florida Policy Institute, according to Anne Swerlick, the institute’s health care policy analyst. The state has experienced high growth of low-income residents with disabilities, while the low-income senior population has risen 25 percent over the past 10 years compared to a national average of 14 percent, according to an institute report released earlier this month.

“We continue to have a high uninsured rate,” Swerlick told Watchdog.org. “Although it improved under the ACA [Affordable Care Act], we still have one of the highest rates in the country.”

Having large percentages of uninsured residents puts a huge burden on hospitals and other medical facilities, she said. The state and the federal government did reach an agreement earlier this year to expand a low-income pool to aid hospitals. This will expand the funding level for hospitals from $600 million to $1.5 billion annually, according to Swerlick.

The funds become available only if local governments provide matching funds, and the total allocation from the federal government is relatively low compared to what the state could obtain through the expansion of the state’s Medicaid program, she said. Though other states that did expand Medicaid are facing significant funding gaps as the federal government scales back its portion of funding.



One way the state could increase the percentage of people with health insurance is to expand Medicaid eligibility rules, Swerlick said.

“Not only would it help people in terms of health care needs … but it would have a tremendously positive impact on the state and local economy in Florida,” she said.

Swerlick also pointed to a 2016 study done by a unit of the federal Department of Health and Human Services that showed health care premium costs are lower in states that opted to expand their Medicaid programs, compared to those that did not.

Paul Duncan, a professor and health services researcher at the University of Florida, said the WalletHub report squares with research he has done on health care issues.

“Florida’s relatively high rate of uninsurance has been well-documented for decades,” Duncan said in an email to Watchdog.org. “That’s probably why Florida has been such a big contributor to the total number of people purchasing health insurance on the federal exchange under the ACA.”

The state’s high percentage of uninsured residents is due primarily to the structure of the Florida economy, which consists largely of tourism, agriculture, aquaculture and a large number of small firms that cater to the needs of retirees and the elderly in the state, according to Duncan.

“These are precisely the employers that are least likely to offer or significantly support health insurance for their employees,” he said, adding that the low participation rate in Medicaid is another factor.

As a way to improve the health care system in Florida, state lawmakers could put in place mechanisms to encourage employers to provide health coverage to their workers, Duncan said. Instead, the opposite has occurred, he said.

“The state seeks to attract new businesses/employers by touting how inexpensive it is to do business in Florida,” Duncan said.

Louisa McQueeney, spokeswoman for Florida Voices for Health, which advocates for wider access of affordable health care, said that expanding the Medicaid program in Florida would have helped to insure 800,000 more people in the state.

Access to health care in the more affluent southern region of the state tends to be good, but the situation is worse in the middle of the state, McQueeney said.