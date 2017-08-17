Colorado in focus: Boulder to fund anti-speeding projects in neighborhoods

The Daily Camera: Boulder to fund anti-speeding projects in neighborhoods for the first time since 2003

For the first time in 14 years, Boulder will restore funding to anti-speeding road treatments in residential areas.

In a unanimous vote just before midnight Tuesday, the City Council approved the terms for what will be known as the Neighborhood Speed Management Program.

This program, unlike others aimed at making streets safer, will focus exclusively on reducing speeding in Boulder, where neighborhood limits generally run at 25 mph or below throughout the city.

It’ll open with a modest budget: $300,000 was approved, but that amount will cover the salary of a new program coordinator, consultant fees, data collection and community engagement. As a result, only about half of the money will be available for actual physical mitigation, such as roundabouts, speed humps, traffic islands and digital speed displays that tell drivers how fast they’re going as they pass by.

Denver Post: New Denver immigration proposal keeps most restrictions proposed by council, but allows ICE jail release notifications

A new Denver City Council proposal that has Mayor Michael Hancock’s backing would heighten the city’s resistance to federal immigration enforcement in most of the same ways as a previous disputed version, but with one key compromise.

Hancock got his way on allowing the Denver Sheriff Department to continue notifying federal immigration authorities when jails are about to release immigrants wanted on a detainer. In part, his administration feared the White House might see the cut-off of that communication as an invitation to step up immigration arrests in Denver.

In the new proposed ordinance unveiled Wednesday, the two council sponsors dropped a provision from their previous version that would have ended the jail release notifications to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in most cases. Hancock, meanwhile, agreed to require the jails to advise inmates affected by those ICE notifications of their legal rights and to collect more information to track what happens.

And Hancock said an executive order he’s still planning on issuing in the coming weeks would no longer include policy provisions that compete with the council’s action.

The Gazette: Unprecedented traffic expected in Colorado as eclipse nears

Brace for unprecedented traffic this weekend as a monumental event approaches to the north, transportation officials are warning Coloradans.

Signs along Interstate 25 advise drivers to expect delays as hundreds of thousands are expected to pile into Wyoming and Nebraska by Monday for the total solar eclipse. Parts of both states are under the “path of totality,” where the passing moon will blot out the sun for two-plus minutes of afternoon darkness.