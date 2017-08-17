Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion for Foxconn

ABC News: Wisconsin Assembly set to approve $3 billion for Foxconn

The Wisconsin Assembly planned to approve a $3 billion tax break Thursday for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to build a massive display panel factory in the state, a project President Donald Trump touted as a transformational win for the U.S. economy.

Democratic critics in Wisconsin, who don’t have the votes to stop the incentive package or the project, have questioned whether it’s worth the cost. The tax breaks up for a vote Thursday would be the largest in state history and the biggest to a foreign company in the U.S.

If built, the plant would be the first outside of Asia for liquid crystal display panels used in television, computers, medicine and other fields.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who led negotiations on the deal won by Wisconsin over competition from several other nearby states, has called it a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

The Post-Crescent: Major annexation effectively eliminates Town of Harrison

The town of Harrison is no more, with the exception of one uninhabited parcel.

The petition to annex the remainder of the town into the village of Harrison was approved July 25 by the Village Board.

“It’ll help us lighten our load a little bit,” said Travis Parish, village administrator. “We won’t have to do double-duty with budgets, taxes. It should make things a little easier on our staff.”

Previously, Parish and other village staff members had dual roles serving the village and town.

Before annexation, the town of Harrison encompassed about 420 acres, or 0.67 square miles, and had about 475 residents. By comparison, the village encompasses about 33 square miles and has about 11,900 residents.

Wisconsin State Journal: State starts investigation into corruption allegations against ex-Sauk County Highway Commissioner