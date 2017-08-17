Florida in focus: Florida Highway Patrol leader behind quota flap resigns

Bay News 9: Florida Highway Patrol leader behind quota flap resigns

A top official with the Florida Highway Patrol who told troopers they aren’t writing enough speeding tickets is resigning from his job.

Maj. Mark Welch of Troop H in Tallahassee turned in his resignation letter on Wednesday. Welch’s last day will be Sept. 4.

Highway Patrol Director Col. Gene Spaulding said in statement that Welch had served the state for more than 35 years and that he appreciated his dedication to the patrol’s “mission of saving lives.”

Welch resigned hours after Attorney General Pam Bondi called his actions “reckless” and “stupid.”

Tallahassee Democrat opinion: CRAs need to change, no more should be created

A mayor who received $84,529 from a side job paid for by taxpayers. A grand jury report stating that government officials were “spending large amounts of taxpayer dollars on what appeared to be pet projects of elected officials.” An inspector general’s report finding over $2 million in questionable expenditures and political cronyism involving a city commissioner. And finally, millions of taxpayer dollars spent and a new FBI investigation under way.

If all of this sounds like a John Grisham novel waiting to happen, you’d be right. But unfortunately all of the above is not fiction. It’s all true and sadly, I believe, just the tip of the iceberg.

Have you ever heard of Community Redevelopment Agencies, or CRAs?

Wait! Before you stop reading, hear me out.

I’ll bet you didn’t know — and why would you — that there are more than 1,600 local agencies, boards and special districts that have the power to incur debt and operate under very little scrutiny whatsoever. Of the 1,682 such groups, 224 of those are CRAs.

News 4: Universities say new money helps with faculty, courses

Florida universities are hiring more faculty, providing more scholarships and expanding course offerings and academic counseling with a $121 million boost in funding provided by the Legislature this year.

In letters to Gov. Rick Scott, the 12 state university presidents outlined plans for using their shares of $71 million in the “world class faculty and scholar” program and $50 million in a new program designed to improve “the quality and excellence” of medical, law and business graduate schools.

Although the funding was included in the $82 billion state budget for 2017-18, a shadow was cast over the new programs when Scott vetoed a policy bill that would have made more permanent the world-class scholar and graduate-school initiatives.