Pennsylvania in focus: Vacation’s over, time to finish state budget

Erie Times-News opinion: Vacation’s over, time to finish state budget

Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Legislature passed a $32 billion 2017-18 spending plan on time with no opposition from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who let it lapse into law without his signature. The figure was not far off his initial proposal.

Left undone, however, was the revenue plan to cover a $2.2 billion shortfall in the budget.

The Senate acted late but responsibly to put forward a revenue plan in July that contains a modest shale gas extraction tax supported by a majority of Pennsylvanians, along with an assortment of less savory remedies, including utility tax hikes, a gambling expansion and borrowing more than $1 billion against a fund meant for tobacco-related education and health.

The House, led by Speaker Mike Turzai, rejected it.

We’d like to say House GOP leaders have been working since then to resolve differences with Senate GOP leaders, but we can’t.

Philadelphia Inquirer: Council OKs hiring of attorney to push for Allentown mayor’s ouster

A Pennsylvania city council has approved a resolution allowing the hiring of an attorney to investigate ways to force the ouster of the mayor, who has been indicted on federal corruption charges.

The Allentown City Council passed the measure, 4-3, on Wednesday. The resolution says the attorney could help the council investigate potential “malfeasance” by Mayor Ed Pawlowski, file a petition for his removal to the governor or submit complaints to ethics boards.

Pawlowski has denied accusations he accepted more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He says the measure is “political posturing” by Council President Ray O’Connell, who has launched a write-in campaign to defeat him in the November election.

Fox News: How a 13-year-old girl may have inspired Pennsylvania to legalize medical pot

Pastor Shawn Berkebile says he remembers when two parishioners told him they were going to break the law.

“They came to me as a confession,” said Berkebile, a pastor of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Abbotstown, Pa.

In 2013, Matt and Angie Sharrer told him they were using medical marijuana as a treatment for their daughter, Annie, then 9, who suffered from epileptic seizures.

“They were gonna do it to save their daughter, and they wanted me to know as pastor,” Berkebile told Fox News.

At the time, medical marijuana use was illegal in Pennsylvania. Berkebile said the Sharrers were getting their doses of medical cannabis from out of state where its use was legal. The parents did what they could to be discrete about bringing it back home, he added.