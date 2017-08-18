Colorado in focus: Denver Sheriff Department overtime is excessive

Denver Post opinion: Denver Sheriff Department overtime is excessive

Despite hiring 200 deputies, the Denver Sheriff Department spent $14 million on overtime in 2016, and is on track to spend nearly as much in 2017, according to data reported by The Denver Post’s Noelle Phillips. In 2015, the department spent $10 million. In 2014, it spent $8 million.

The practice strikes us as unsound.

Sheriff Patrick Firman says the increase in overtime is due to a struggle to retain and replace employees — the department is 30 deputies short of full force. Also, in the past two years deputies have undergone a heavy load of additional training courses in response to Firman’s laudable efforts to reform a jail system that has suffered more than its fair share of scandal. Both of those factors are certainly driving increased overtime.

We hope Firman is right and, once the additional training is completed and the force staffing levels stabilize, the amount of overtime paid in the remainder of 2017 drops to more in line with what was paid in 2014. That’s a tough order seeing as how the department has already spent $6 million so far this year.

Denver Post: Need a building permit in Denver? Auditor says you can expect to wait — too long

Long wait times to submit building-permit applications and a disorganized filing system are delaying development across Denver, an audit has found.

The problem is especially vexing as a booming population has pushed construction — and a demand for permits — into high gear, Denver Auditor Timothy O’Brien said.

People start lining up hours before the Department of Community Planning and Development opens to hand in plans for review, he said, and the agency should take steps to dramatically improve efficiency.

“Imbalances in staff training and long wait times are holding up the business of growing and developing the City of Denver,” O’Brien said in a written statement Thursday.

The department says that improvements are already either completed or underway in response to the auditor’s report, like better use of digital-submission systems, which have begun to reduce waits for those trying to file plans. It disagreed, however, with the notion that Denver’s development boom is any way being hampered by the hold ups.

KKTV 11: Homeless forced off street near America the Beautiful Park

A group of people who were claiming Conejos Street at America The Beautiful Park as their temporary home have been forced to move.

11 News partner The Gazette is reporting homeless people and campers living in vehicles parked along the street were told by Colorado Springs police to pack up and move out.

The group of people vacated the area Wednesday in preparation for a new overnight parking ban that doesn’t allow parking from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Colorado Springs Police Sgt. Scott Wisler told the Gazette the roadway is being closed to overnight squatters because it is too narrow for the large motorized campers that park there.