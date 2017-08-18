Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin ban on Irish butter sales fail the smell test? Judge lets courts sort it out

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin ban on Irish butter sales fail the smell test? Judge lets courts sort it out

Consumers know what they like, and they don’t need the state deciding what butter they can buy based on a bureaucrat’s subjective standards about flavor, texture and smell, a lawyer argued Tuesday.

At issue is the constitutionality of a Wisconsin law that bans the sale of butter that hasn’t been graded by the state or federal government. That means Kerrygold, a popular Irish brand, can’t be sold here — though it is available in other states.

Some butter eaters and a Grafton food shop — a former seller of Kerrygold — sued in March, claiming the law violates the state constitution’s protections of due process, equal protection and even free speech.

They are represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, or WILL, a conservative nonprofit law firm. Its director, Rick Esenberg, argued Tuesday against the state’s effort to have the case thrown out.

Reuters: Wisconsin bill giving $3 billion incentives to Foxconn advances

Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled state Assembly voted 59-30 on Thursday to approve a bill that paves the way for a $3 billion incentives package for a proposed liquid-crystal display plant by Taiwan’s Foxconn.

The plan still needs to be approved by the joint finance committee, which has members from both the Assembly and the state Senate, as well as the Senate before it can go to the governor. The finance committee and Senate are also controlled by Republicans.

Foxconn, an electronics manufacturer formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (2317.TW), hopes to open a $10 billion plant in 2020 at a 1,000-acre site in southeastern Wisconsin.

Foxconn is a major supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) for its iPhones.

“We are ready to take advantage of this historic opportunity … and build a long-lasting relationship with Foxconn,” Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, a Republican who helped negotiate the deal, said in a statement.

