Florida in focus: Why are so few Tampa Bay houses for sale? They’re being rented

Tampa Tribune: Why are so few Tampa Bay houses for sale? They’re being rented

Oreste Mesa Jr. owns a modest 40-year-old house in West Tampa just off MacDill Avenue. It’s an area where many homeowners are hearing the siren song of builders and cashing out while the market is strong.

But Mesa has no intention of joining them. Since he and his wife stuck a “for rent” sign on the lawn this summer, they’ve had their pick of tenants from among 80 callers.

“We don’t need the money as far as selling it,” Mesa says, “and right now we get more in rent than we would if we invested in something else.”

It’s a mindset that’s contributing to the critical shortage of homes for sale in the Tampa Bay area and many other parts of the country.

Even as the median price of a U.S. house is at a record high — $263,800 — many owners are choosing to lease out their properties rather than sell. It can be a smart move at a time when millions of people are renting, either because they want to or because they don’t have the money or good enough credit to buy. But the increase in rentals is shrinking the supply of available homes — and driving up prices — just as the huge millennial generation reaches its prime home-buying years and many baby boomers are looking to downsize.

News 4 Jax: How much would it cost to remove Confederate statues?

The controversy continues over what to do with Confederate monuments in the city of Jacksonville.

Mayor Lenny Curry said this week that he’s focused on his priorities, but if monuments become a priority for the Jacksonville City Council, he’ll deal with it then.

City Council President Anna Lopez-Brosche told News4Jax on Thursday she’s pushing ahead to take a reasonable, measured look at the topic — including the potential costs.

Brosche said the cost of removing the statues, and who is going to pay for it, is part of a bigger question, adding that she’s pursuing an inventory from the city about what statues exist in Jacksonville and Duval County.

She said it seems too early to make any guesses about the cost or who would pay it.

Tampa Bay Times: Pinellas wants to see impact of tourism bucks spent on big events



Pinellas County relies on more than just beaches to attract visitors. County government also spends millions to help sponsor big-name events to draw even more tourists.

But now the Pinellas County Commission wants to see exactly how many visitors they’re getting in return for that investment.

The commission on Tuesday approved spending $1.5 million in tourist tax revenues to sponsor 12 events that they hope will draw even more tourists in 2018.

The biggest winners include annual events such as the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg ($250,000), followed by the Valspar PGA Championship ($250,000), the Outback Bowl & Clearwater Beach Day ($150,000); and the St. Petersburg Bowl ($135,000).

But commissioners also delivered a sharp message to event organizers: Turn over your attendance figures if you want the cash.