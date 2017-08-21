Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin community preparing for possible Foxconn facility

The Journal Times: Wisconsin community preparing for possible Foxconn facility
A community in southeastern Wisconsin is planning ahead in case it becomes the site for a major Foxconn Technology Group facility.
Mount Pleasant officials are planning to create the position of project director to handle business related to plans by the company to invest $10 billion in Wisconsin on the first liquid crystal display panel factory located outside of Asia,.
The Mount Pleasant Village Board is scheduled to meet behind closed doors Monday to outline details of the position, which will include a job description and salary. Any motions from the discussion would be made in open session.
Village President Dave DeGroot says the community needs someone to handle the increased development interest in the area related to the prospect of the Taiwanese manufacturing and technology company coming to Mount Pleasant.
WKOW 27: Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bill to relax mining rules
Two Wisconsin lawmakers have introduced legislation to repeal a law that requires mining companies to prove they’ve operated without polluting before they can mine in the state.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Republican Sen. Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst and Republican Rep. Rob Hutton of Brookfield introduced the bill Thursday.
The 1998 law they want to repeal aims to protect the state’s waters from sulfide material that is often unearthed by metallic mining.
Tiffany says the Flambeau copper mine near Ladysmith operated safely and is an example of why the restriction isn’t needed. The mine operated for four years before closing in 1997.
WISC TV 3: Circuit court says wrongfully imprisoned Wisconsin man can sue
A federal appeals court says a Wisconsin man who was wrongly imprisoned for 23 years can sue the detective and two dentists he says conspired to frame him with bogus bite-mark evidence.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the full U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 6-4 in favor of Robert Lee Stinson, an outcome that reversed an earlier decision by a three-judge panel of the court.
Stinson was freed in 2009 after the Wisconsin Innocence Project found experts who rejected the dentists’ conclusions that a bite mark on the homicide victim was left by Stinson. He sued the same year.