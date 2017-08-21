Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin community preparing for possible Foxconn facility

The Journal Times: Wisconsin community preparing for possible Foxconn facility

WISC TV 3: Circuit court says wrongfully imprisoned Wisconsin man can sue

A federal appeals court says a Wisconsin man who was wrongly imprisoned for 23 years can sue the detective and two dentists he says conspired to frame him with bogus bite-mark evidence.

The Journal Sentinel reported that the full U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 6-4 in favor of Robert Lee Stinson, an outcome that reversed an earlier decision by a three-judge panel of the court.

Stinson was freed in 2009 after the Wisconsin Innocence Project found experts who rejected the dentists’ conclusions that a bite mark on the homicide victim was left by Stinson. He sued the same year.