Florida in focus: End of ‘frivolous’ lawsuits? Local businesses see tort cases rise

Palm Beach Post opinion: End of ‘frivolous’ lawsuits? Local businesses see tort cases rise

Is America’s litigious streak ebbing?

Tort lawsuits have been headline news ever since a grandma spilled a cup of coffee on herself and won a million dollar-plus lawsuit. They’ve also been the bane of businesses decrying “frivolous” complaints for raising their legal expenses — and the cost to consumers.

I’ve seen it all in my years as a journalist, including a group that sued gentlemen’s clubs for failing to adhere to Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. And, yes, I’ve reported on personal injury lawsuits that were legitimate, and the punitive and economic damages reasonable and necessary to address the consequences.

But a Wall Street Journal story, citing data compiled by the National Center for State Courts, could signal relief to businesses. Maybe.

The opposite has been true in Palm Beach County, however. Over the past decade, case filing stats provided by Malarie Dauginikas and the staff at the Office of the Clerk & Comptroller show a sharp rise in the number of tort cases filed in the county. In 2016, the number of tort cases filed — 3,976 — was 700 cases higher than in 2007.

The Journal reports that tort cases (primarily auto, medical malpractice and product liability cases) declined from 16 percent of civil filings in state courts in 1993 to about 4 percent in 2015, “a difference of more than 1.7 million cases nationwide, while contract disputes rose from 18 percent of the civil docket to 51 percent during that period.”

Daytona Beach News Journal: Gambling deal gives boost to state budget picture

With help from a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe, lawmakers will have a little extra money, mixed with uncertainty, as they shape the next state budget.

State economists projected the state will collect $1.33 billion in additional tax revenue this year, up 4.5 percent from the prior year.

In the 2018-19 budget, which lawmakers will consider during a session that starts in January, general revenue for the state is expected to climb another $1.28 billion, or a 4.1 percent increase over 2017-18.

The revised figures are close to prior estimates but have been adjusted slightly upward because of a July legal settlement with the Seminole Tribe that involves payments to the state. The settlement allows the tribe to continue offering “exclusive” banked card games, such as blackjack, while promising the state will take “aggressive enforcement action” against horse tracks, dog tracks and jai alai frontons that offer card games that violate state law.

Miami Herald: How an area destroyed by Hurricane Andrew 25 years ago underwent a radical change

Along Florida’s Turnpike in South Miami-Dade, where potato farms and fields of row crops stretched all the way to the visible horizon at the time when Hurricane Andrew struck, it’s virtually all rows of close-packed houses and townhomes today. Now the unavoidable noise walls are going up to forever block vistas once among the most beguiling in South Florida.

Along South Dixie Highway, where scraggly lots, small farm fields and vegetable- and fruit-packing houses once mixed it up with used-car lots and budget motels, the landscape is a cornucopia of strip malls, Publix and Wal-Mart stores and fast-food chain restaurants.

And everywhere there is traffic, backed up one way in the morning, when three-quarters of all employed adults in South Miami-Dade head north to downtown Miami, Coral Gables or even Doral to work, and the other way when they drive back home in the evening.

This is South Miami-Dade today, 25 years after Andrew brought to it destruction on a scale that, a generation later, seems hard to comprehend. Not even the most observant of residents could today discern traces of a storm that in the early morning hours of Aug. 24, 1992, wrecked thousands of structures, many of them cheaply and poorly built, upended thousands of lives and gave rise to a determined mantra that defined the region for years after: We will rebuild.