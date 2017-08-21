Colorado in focus: Breckenridge eyes new law to regulate drones

Summit Daily: Breckenridge eyes new law to regulate drones

Breckenridge Town Council is poised to act where the Colorado Legislature has not, as council prepares to take up a proposed ordinance on Tuesday’s meeting agenda to regulate unmanned aerial drones.

Passage of an ordinance clearly spelling out what drone operators, commercial or recreational, may and may not do in Breckenridge would come as welcome news for people like Mike Gamache, who runs the website ColoradoMountainLife.com.

On the website, Gamache shares various videos, photographs and articles about local activities and businesses. It also serves to promote his freelance video-production business and as a forum where people may share their own experiences, videos and pictures.

Posted online are a number of Gamache’s videos, some of which feature footage taken high above the ground that was clearly shot with a drone.

The Gazette: Request to install security cameras in Colorado Springs park meets mixed reaction

Community Park was mixed Monday afternoon among Colorado Springs City Council members.

The park, which is still under construction, will cost the city $13 million to build. It opened to the public on July 8 and is the first park the city has opened in more than a decade. Even before the park’s debut, however, it has seen theft and vandalism. Already, the park’s amenities were spray painted, lights were stripped of their copper and construction equipment was damaged and stolen, said Karen Palus, director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. About $80,000 in damage has been done so far and the department is seeking $450,000 to install security cameras to curb the problems.

ABC 7: Colorado AG won’t prosecute ‘faithless elector’ Micheal Baca

Colorado’s attorney general won’t prosecute the so-called “faithless elector,” Micheal Baca, who broke state law last December when he wrote John Kasich’s name on his elector ballot instead of Hillary Clinton’s as was required.

Baca was a Democratic elector for Colorado and was one of three so-called “Hamilton electors” from Colorado who had threatened to try and upend President Donald Trump’s victory by voting for another candidate on the electoral ballot.

But he was the only one who actually carried out his threat, when he wrote Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s name on his ballot. He was then removed as an elector per Colorado state law, which requires electors to vote for the candidate who won their state, and replaced by Celeste Landry of Boulder.

Due to the law, all of Colorado’s Democratic electors were required to vote for Clinton, who defeated Trump by 5 percentage points in Colorado.