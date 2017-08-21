Florida in focus: Tampa Electric customers should not pay for utility’s fatal misjudgments

Tampa Bay Times opinion: Tampa Electric customers should not pay for utility’s fatal misjudgments

There will be financial fallout from the terrible miscalculations that resulted in five workers being killed in June at Tampa Electric’s Big Bend Power Station. State and federal regulators should ensure those costs are borne by the company’s shareholders, not its customers. Monetary considerations will not begin to offset the avoidable loss of five lives, but they will send a message that the company and not its ratepayers should be held accountable for its poor decisions.

A remarkable investigation by the Tampa Bay Times’ Neil Bedi, Jonathan Capriel, Anastasia Dawson and Kathleen McGrory reveals just how dangerous it is to try to unclog a slag tank beneath a coal-fired boiler while the boiler is still on. A plug of hardened slag clogging a hole broke, and thousands of gallons of molten slag rushed down and covered the workers. Tampa Electric CEO Gordon Gillette acknowledged the procedure’s risk and said it won’t be repeated with a boiler running while investigations are continuing. That’s a start, but it’s not enough.

Performing this risky procedure amounted to corporate malpractice. Power plant experts and operators from across the country told the Times that working at the bottom of a slag tank with the boiler online is dangerous and “obviously unsafe.”

Sun Sentinel: Spirit Airlines could receive more than $1.35 million in tax incentives to expand work force

Discount air carrier Spirit Airlines could receive more than $1.35 million in state and local incentives to create 225 new jobs at an expanded Miramar headquarters.

The airline is looking to expand its headquarters and is considering other states including Texas, according to the city. Miramar’s commission is scheduled to consider the city’s portion of the incentive at its meeting on Tuesday.

The new jobs would pay an average annual salary of $71,789 and the company would invest about $10 million in 70,000-square feet of office building space in Miramar, according to a memo in support of approving Miramar’s 10 percent share of the incentives package by Eric Silva, the city’s economic development manager.

“They’ve been a good tenant in Miramar,” Silva said of Spirit.

Sun Sentinel: At busy ramp, light stays red for 2 minutes, green for 30 seconds

Drivers were tested on Broward’s first day of school with big traffic delays on one of the county’s busiest highway exit ramps.

It’s a problem that will continue through next summer.

Blame traffic signal timing for backing up dozens of vehicles on the northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp to Broward Boulevard on Monday morning.

The red lights at the top of the ramp lasted a little more than 2 minutes. But the light was green for only 30 seconds.

Broward Traffic Engineering Director Scott Brunner said contractors working to upgrade Broward Boulevard are allowed to control traffic signal timing in and around construction zones. The work will continue until July and that will affect traffic flow, he said.