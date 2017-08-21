Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania must start freezing spending, top senator says

The News Observer: Pennsylvania must start freezing spending, top senator says

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf should start freezing spending on various programs because the deficit-strapped state government soon will not be able to pay every bill on time, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator said Monday.

Since the recession, the state Treasury Department has reliably supplied cash infusions into the state’s tattered bank account during low-flow periods of tax collections. But Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said it would be irresponsible for the Treasury to loan more money while the state government lacks a balanced budget seven weeks into its fiscal year and unconstitutional for the state to spend it.

“He’s got to start putting things in reserve now because you can’t pay the bills,” Scarnati, R-Jefferson, said. “You can’t pay the bills. The checking account’s empty. So as money comes in, what bills does he decide to pay?”

Pennsylvania state government is running on a nearly $32 billion budget bill that lawmakers approved June 30, the day before the current fiscal year began, even though it is badly out of balance. Wolf let the bill become law without his signature.

The Patriot News: Lancaster senator’s bill could impose response costs on protesters convicted of crimes

A Lancaster state senator wants to make certain that one group’s exercise of free speech rights don’t become an exercise in future tax increases for everybody who lives where the bullhorns were used.

State Sen. Scott Martin’s bill was introduced in the aftermath of the deadly Aug. 12 riots in the streets of Charlottesville, Va.

But its impetus is far more local:

Martin, a first-term Republican, began roughing out his bill after a conference call he hosted for Lancaster area municipal officials on the costs and consequences of last year’s Dakota Access pipeline protests.

Those North Dakota protests, Martin noted in a preface to his bill, racked up more than 330,000 hours of emergency responder support, at a cost of $38.2 million to state and local taxpayers.

The Times Tribune: Pennsylvania running out of options for cash to pay bills

Top state officials are warning that Pennsylvania’s deficit-strapped government is rapidly approaching a more severe stage in its seven-week-old budget stalemate, one in which Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf may have to start deciding which bills to pay and which to postpone.

Taxes are still being collected and checks are being cut by the Pennsylvania Treasury under a nearly $32 billion budget bill that lawmakers approved June 30, the day before the current fiscal year began.

But that spending plan is badly out of balance and, without a loan or an emergency revenue package, the state will face hard decisions within days.

“Somebody’s not getting paid if this doesn’t get fixed,” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, said Friday. “Who it is — the vendors, I don’t know — that’s a decision for others to make. It’s simply a math equation: there’s not enough money to pay everybody.”