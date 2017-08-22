Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin budget negotiations include borrowing, electric vehicle fee

Janesville Gazette: Wisconsin budget negotiations include borrowing, electric vehicle fee

The co-chair of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee says the framework of a deal to end a state budget impasse would include a new fee on electric vehicles amount to about $100 a year and include around $400 million in additional borrowing to pay for roads.

Rep. Jon Nygren said Tuesday that details of the agreement were still being worked out. He says one area that remains unresolved is how much to loosen the income eligibility cut-off to participate in the statewide private school voucher program.

Gov. Scott Walker says a deal has been reached “in principle” and he expects the Legislature to approve the budget by mid-September. Nygren says he agrees with that timeline.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Democrat ‘incredibly frustrated’ with leader Barca over Foxconn

Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca was branded as failing “on all accounts” by a fellow Democrat who was “incredibly frustrated and concerned” with his actions after Barca joined Republicans in voting for a $3 billion tax incentive package for Foxconn Technology Group.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck of Madison spelled out her grievances to Barca on Friday, the day after the Assembly passed the incentive package backed by Republicans designed to attract Foxconn to build a massive display panel factory in the state.

Barca was one of three Democrats to vote for the measure Thursday, with 28 Democrats against. Barca, of Kenosha, and the other Democrats who voted for it represent southeast Wisconsin, near where Foxconn plans to build a factory that could employ thousands. Reps. Cory Mason of Racine and Tod Ohnstad of Kenosha joined Barca and 56 Republicans in voting for the bill; two Republicans joined all other Democrats in opposition.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Schools superintendent Tony Evers to make run for Wisconsin governor official Wednesday​

State schools superintendent Tony Evers will formally announce his gubernatorial run Wednesday, making him the third Democrat to commit to a bid and the first statewide office holder to challenge GOP Gov Scott Walker.

Evers, who heads the state Department of Public Instruction, will announce his run at a suburban Madison park for children, according to an email sent to supporters Sunday and obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The venue at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg will highlight Evers’ main credential for voters – his years working on behalf of children as a local school leader and state education official.

“On Wednesday, Tony will officially announce his run for governor because we need a real change here in Wisconsin. That change starts with putting our kids first, investing in our schools, and rebuilding Wisconsin’s middle class,” according to an email sent from the personal account of Jeff Pertl, a top aide to Evers in the superintendent’s office.