Minnesota in focus: Hastings farmers: Grants, regulation shifts crucial to success

Rosemount TownPages: Hastings farmers: Grants, regulation shifts crucial to success

A Hastings farmer known for trailblazing Minnesota’s industrial hemp industry is urging lawmakers to lift some limitations on how his crop can be used and marketed.

Towers of spindly, green leaves swayed gently in the breeze as researchers, hemp industry stakeholders and members of the Minnesota House Agriculture Committees enjoyed an entirely hemp-fueled breakfast on John Strohfus’ industrial hemp field Friday, Aug. 11. From the muffins and banana bread to the coffee, each item on the spread included ingredients produced from hemp just like the crops from the Strohfus’ field. Strohfus, a hay farmer and horse breeder by trade, planted his first hemp crop last year when Minnesota implemented a hemp pilot project outlined by the 2014 federal farm bill.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Former ‘obscure’ senator, Dave Osmek, to run for governor

State Sen. Dave Osmek, whom Gov. Mark Dayton once dismissed as an “obscure legislator,” is stepping into the statewide spotlight as he bids to replace Dayton in the governor’s office.

The two-term Republican from suburban Mound will formally announce Tuesday that he is running for governor.

“I want to put my hat in the ring because I think I bring a little different perspective to government,” Osmek told the Pioneer Press on Monday. “I’m primarily a fiscal conservative who is a fighter.”

All of the Republican candidates for governor — and there are already a half-dozen of them, with more considering bids — would claim to have that budget-cutting mindset. But Osmek, who came from the Mound City Council to beat a business-favored Republican in a 2012 senate primary, says his track record and blunt-but-jovial style could win him support.

Minneapolis StarTribune: Minnesota regulators propose changes in wild rice protection

Minnesota regulators announced proposed rule changes Monday designed to protect wild rice from sulfate pollution, but American Indian tribes and environmentalists criticized them as inadequate.

MPCA Commissioner John Linc Stine said the agency believes the proposed changes — coming after years of research and dozens of meetings — “are an innovative and precise approach to protecting wild rice.”

“The proposal also allows for flexibility in permitting for facilities that discharge to wild rice waters,” Stine said in a news release.

Native Americans consider wild rice a food source both sacred and crucial to their cultural identity. Minnesota imposed a water quality standard to protect wild rice from elevated levels of sulfate in 1973. That standard was based on observations that wild rice grew in waters with lower sulfate levels and did not grow in waters with elevated sulfate.