Michigan in focus: Medical marijuana board member wants to shut down existing dispensaries

Detroit Free Press: Medical marijuana board member wants to shut down existing dispensaries

A proposal to close all medical marijuana dispensaries operating in Michigan until the state starts officially licensing them drew outrage today from people who depend on the drug to treat a variety of ailments.

Donald Bailey, a retired Michigan State Police trooper and member of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Licensing Board, said the dispensaries should be shut down by Sept. 5 and any outlets that remain open should not be eligible to apply for licenses when the state makes those applications available on Dec. 15.

“Every dispensary out there is open in violation of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act,” Bailey said during an afternoon meeting of the board. “It’s a felony for every sale that occurs from a dispensary.”

After hearing from dozens of medical marijuana patients and potential future marijuana business owners, the board decided to table Bailey’s proposal.

The Detroit News: Grot, Kowall running for Michigan secretary of state

An Oakland County state senator and a Macomb County clerk are locked in an early battle for the 2018 Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot is set to formally kick off his campaign Tuesday at the Michigan Capitol. He filed paperwork in June, joining state Sen. Mike Kowall of White Lake as the first declared candidates vying to replace term-limited Secretary of State Ruth Johnson.

Kowall has not had any kind of splashy public campaign launch, but “we’re running, there’s no doubt about that,” he said Monday.

Both Metro Detroit officials have been courting Republican delegates who will decide the nomination a year from now.

Grand Rapids Business Journal: Food cart manufacturer expands West Michigan plant

James Meeks was looking for just about any reason to return to West Michigan.

A partnership between The Right Place Inc., the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Start Garden and Start Garden’s venture fund spin-off, Wakestream Ventures, gave him one.

Last week, Meeks announced his company, eco-friendly food cart manufacturer MOVE Systems International, would invest $13.3 million and create 27 jobs at its Walker facility, 3691 Northridge Drive NW. To ramp up production, the expansion will include adding more machinery and equipment and expanding the facility’s administrative areas.

At the announcement, held at Rosa Parks Circle and backdropped by MOVE’s flagship food cart, the MRV100, Meeks said the company was pitched by several other states to relocate, but Michigan’s super team of economic development agencies was “head and shoulders” above the competition.