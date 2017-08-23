Pennsylvania in focus: Budget language is intentionally confusing, critics say, to keep taxpayers in the dark

ABC 27: Budget language is intentionally confusing, critics say, to keep taxpayers in the dark

Anyone can see the Senate-passed Fiscal Code, which accompanies any budget. It’s right there in House Bill 453.

It’s 77 pages of who’s getting what in painstaking detail. It’s written in budget-eze, that you can’t read with ease.

“The process isn’t transparent at all to taxpayers,” said Nathan Benefield of the conservative Commonwealth Foundation, which struggled to understand passages in the Fiscal Code. “The average person can’t figure out where this money is going.”

They are written in English, so we had students at St. Theresa School in New Cumberland read them aloud exactly as they appear. No small first-day-of-school assignment.

“To a behavioral health facility located in a fifth class county with a population between 130,000 and 135,000,” read Isabel, an 8th grader.

Next up was Dylan, a 7th grader. “At least 5 million dollars shall be distributed to a hospital in a city of the third class in a home rule county that was formerly a county of second class A.”

The Patriot News: Lt. Gov. Mike Stack’s spending under scrutiny: See the database

Lt. Gov. Mike Stack and his staff spent some $37,000 on groceries, $3,000 on beverages and — in the interest of full disclosure — $5,500 on newspaper subscriptions since taking office in 2015.

Expense receipts run the gamut from the indulgent (steak and crab meat) to the commonplace (coffee runs to Dunkin Donuts and Cafe Excellence inside the Capitol). For the record, receipts show Stack wasn’t actually buying beer at the beer distributors–just a lot of water and soda for events at the Fort Indiantown Gap residence. Patriot-News subscriptions accounted for $770 in spending.

Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor has been heavily scrutinized, including an ongoing probe by the inspector general’s office. On Wednesday, a House panel will join that roster as it reviews Stack’s use of taxpayer money.

PennLive assembled a database of Stack’s expenses from the beginning of his term in 2015 through this April based on Right to Know Law requests.

The State Government Committee, which is led by Butler County Republican Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, scheduled the meeting to review “potentially excessive expenses for groceries and events.”

Stack, a Democrat, turned down an invitation to participate.

Philadelphia Inquirer: State throws Cheyney University $30 million lifeline

Pennsylvania’s state university system on Tuesday extended a lifeline to struggling Cheyney University, agreeing to forgive more than $30 million in loans if the school can achieve and maintain a balanced budget over the next four years.

The measure, approved by the board of governors for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education at a special meeting in Harrisburg, comes as the nation’s oldest historically black university faces serious financial woes and plummeting enrollment.

The system and its other 13 member universities have extended the loans to Cheyney over the last several years to help keep it afloat.

Cheyney, facing a Sept. 1 deadline to prove that it should not lose its accreditation, also has begun to take bold steps to close a more than $7 million gap in what would have been a $35 million budget.