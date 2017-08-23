Colorado in focus: Public funding for stormwater projects to be on November ballot

KKTV 11: Public funding for stormwater projects to be on November ballot

Every family in Colorado Springs could soon have to pay $5 a month to fix the city’s stormwater system.

City council voted 6-3 Tuesday to move forward with a plan to put the issue on the November ballot.

Community leaders say this money is necessary to pay for dozens of projects to fix our aging stormwater system.

Colorado Springs does have funding right now to improve the drainage near Weber and Moreno so the intersection doesn’t flood. But they lack the millions of dollars needed to fix other trouble spots.

Daily Camera: Plan to improve oil, gas industry safety calls for capping orphan wells, but no public access to pipeline maps

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is asking oil and gas operators to pony up money to plug the 700 to 800 “orphan wells” in the state, but he is shying away from taking stances on more contentious policies, such as how close new homes can be built to existing wells.

Also, he won’t force the energy industry to allow state officials to compile a publicly available map of all oil and gas pipelines. Instead, he wants to enhance the 811 call program to ensure homeowners can use their phones to access pipeline information for site-specific areas. Hickenlooper said industry officials were concerned that a comprehensive statewide map could lead to people illegally tapping pipelines to siphon off gas.

Hickenlooper on Tuesday announced a seven-pronged approach he said would improve the safety of the oil and gas industry in the state. He unveiled the steps in a news conference in his office after a three-month review after a fatal home explosion in Firestone that investigators have linked to a severed gas pipeline.

The Gazette: Request to install security cameras in Colorado Springs park meets mixed reaction

Support for an emergency request to install security cameras at John Venezia Community Park was mixed Monday afternoon among Colorado Springs City Council members.