Florida in focus: The cannabis boom is under way in Florida, and government is struggling to keep up.

The cannabis boom is under way in Florida, and government is struggling to keep up.

Thousands of new patients have sought access to medical marijuana this summer following the passage of a new law expanding the list of maladies that qualify for treatment. Since June 7, the number of patients certified over the entire first three years of Florida’s fledgling cannabis program has nearly doubled from 16,760 to more than 31,000.

But patients are finding it’s one thing to receive a doctor’s certification, and another to receive the state-issued identification card needed to legally place an order. Doctors seeking state-required training through a new course that has yet to be offered are equally frustrated, leading to a growing feeling that the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use and its 12 employees — nine of whom are part-time — are simply overwhelmed.

“I’m not sure the state was prepared,” said Pete Sessa, chief operating officer of the advocacy-minded Florida Cannabis Coalition. Right now, the average patient — who might suffer from cancer, HIV, Parkinson’s or other serious illnesses — waits 30 days after applying to receive a medical marijuana card. And that’s if everything goes according to plan.

Tampa Tribune: St. Petersburg may get two new charter schools

Following a two-year dry spell, the Pinellas County school district has received two applications to open charter schools in St. Petersburg.

Lighthouse Academies, a nonprofit charter chain with 16 schools in three states, according to its website, submitted an application to open an elementary school in south St. Petersburg. The school plans to open with 340 students next August and expand enrollment to 580 by 2022.

The application, submitted by Patricia Tiggett, a former Pinellas County Schools administrator, says the school is seeking a location with 25,000 to 30,000 square feet. It would have a slightly longer school year and an extended day with “arts infusion,” though no specifics were mentioned.

Tiggett did not respond to requests for comment.

If approved, Pinellas Lighthouse Charter Academy would open in the same zip code as Campbell Park Elementary, Lakewood Elementary and Midtown Academy, which are among the lowest-performing schools in the county and have been targeted for extra attention as part of the district’s “Transformation Zone.”