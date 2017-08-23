Wisconsin in focus: With deal ‘in principle,’ Scott Walker plans to sign state budget by Sept. 22

Capitol Times: With deal ‘in principle,” Scott Walker plans to sign state budget by Sept. 22

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Tuesday he expects to sign the state budget into law within a month now that he and legislative leaders have arrived at a deal “in principle.”

The Legislature’s budget-writing committee last met more than two months ago, putting its work on hold as the Republican-led Assembly and Senate struggled to reach agreement on key issues like transportation funding and taxes. The budget is now seven weeks overdue.

Work by the Joint Finance Committee is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin seeks to tighten job requirements on $3 billion Foxconn deal

Gov. Scott Walker’s administration is seeking to tighten up job creation requirements as part of a multibillion dollar deal to bring a Taiwanese company to southeastern Wisconsin, a top official said Tuesday.

Foxconn Technology Group could receive up to $2.85 billion in cash payments from the state in exchange for building an up to $10 billion flat screen plant and hiring up to 13,000 workers.

Speaking at a budget committee hearing here Tuesday, the head of Wisconsin’s jobs agency said the state was seeking to include stronger safeguards on those payments in its final contract with the company.

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Bill would end Wisconsin moratorium on sulfide mining

A bill that would end the moratorium on sulfide mining in Wisconsin also retools other regulations aimed at easing the way for future mining projects in the state.

The legislation is sure to spark a big fight between environmental and business interests over whether sulfide mining can be carried out safely in Wisconsin and whether the bill, in effect, will roll back protections.

Mining companies have eyed Wisconsin for years, but according to mining supporters, the state’s laws are too restrictive.

The legislation targets mining for minerals such as copper, zinc, gold and silver in sulfide rock deposits that have the potential to create acidic runoff and pollute ground and surface water.