Minnesota in focus: Judge: Mayor Betsy Hodges must produce budget by Friday, or explain why she can’t

Minneapolis StarTribune: Judge: Mayor Betsy Hodges must produce budget by Friday, or explain why she can’t

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges must either produce a full 2018 budget by Friday or go to court to explain why the document isn’t ready, a Hennepin County judge has said.

Carol Becker, one of two elected members of the six-person Board of Estimate and Taxation, filed a complaint in Hennepin County Court late last week asking a judge to force Hodges to file the full budget “immediately,” arguing the mayor’s delayed release of her spending plan is a disservice to citizens and a violation of the city charter.

In a filing Monday, Judge Mary Vasaly said Hodges must produce the budget by Friday or “show cause” for the delay at hearing Friday afternoon.

The city attorney’s office said the filing is routine. “The order is a scheduling order, not a ruling on the merits of the claim,” City Attorney Susan Segal said Tuesday.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Gander Mountain to leave St. Paul for Bloomington, report says

Gander Mountain will reportedly move its headquarters to Bloomington after 12 years in St. Paul.

Gander Mountain’s parent company, Camping World, has leased 25,000 square feet in Normandale Lake Office Park, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal…

Gander Mountain moved its headquarters from Bloomington to 180 E. Fifth in March 2005 after receiving a $1.2 million incentive package from St. Paul officials.

Minneapolis StarTribune: State Supreme Court to begin livestreaming oral arguments

The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin livestreaming oral arguments in its chambers.

Wednesday’s announcement is the first for the state’s highest court and just the latest expansion as Minnesota courtrooms have slowly allowed more technology to capture proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court bans all video and photography of its proceedings.