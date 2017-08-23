Michigan in focus: Penske’s latest deal is nearly $100M warehouse distribution center in Romulus

Detroit Free Press: Penske’s latest deal is nearly $100M warehouse distribution center in Romulus

Penske Logistics will build a $98.5-million, 606,000-square-foot Midwest regional distribution center in Romulus with an estimated 403 new jobs.

The Michigan Strategic Fund, an arm of the state’s development effort, on Tuesday approved a $2.5-million performance-based grant, meaning that the company must do what it promises before getting the help.

Penske Logistics, a subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing, is part of the wide-ranging network of auto-related companies founded by racing legend and Detroit civic leader Roger Penske.

The Penske Logistics distribution center — to be built at 15520 Wayne Road — will serve as a warehouse operation for cold and frozen products for a corporate client of the company. The client was not named.

Crain’s Detroit Business: Lear receives grant for plant at old Buick City complex in Flint

Southfield-based Lear Corp. has received a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to build a $30 million plant at the old Buick City complex in Flint.

The board of the Michigan Strategic Fund on Tuesday approved the performance-based grant of $4.35 million.

Lear wants to build a 156,000-square-foot assembly and subassembly plant where it would create 435 jobs, according to an MEDC memo. The plant would produce automotive seating for a full-size truck program.

Michigan Live: Medical marijuana growers, more sought for state work groups

The Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation is forming five stakeholder work groups to provide policy suggestions on a new law that will license medical marijuana dispensaries in Michigan.

A series of medical marijuana changes passed into law last year aimed to clear up legal gray areas within the original law, which voters initiated in 2008. And part of the package specifically authorized medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation, housed within the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, is working with the five-member Medical Marijuana Licensing Board to come up with and implement regulations for the growth, processing, transport and other aspects of medical marijuana.