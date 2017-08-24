Florida in focus: Residents speak out against fire assessment fee

The Gainesville Sun: Residents speak out against fire assessment fee

Citizens from around Alachua County voiced their opinions about the fire assessment fee passed by the Alachua County Commission a few months ago.

Dozens of property owners let commissioners know how they feel about the new fee at a public hearing Tuesday night at the County Administration Building in downtown Gainesville.

The commission at the end of the meeting voted unanimously to have county officials gather information about alternatives to the assessment fee for fiscal year 2019.

Commissioner Mike Byerly said though it is too late in the budgeting process for the 2018 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 to find an alternative to the assessment, it is important that the county look at alternatives for the following fiscal year.

Byerly said he was angry at himself for not thoroughly exploring all of the options open to the commission besides the assessment earlier in the process to decide how the county will pay for fire services in the upcoming fiscal year.

Tampa Bay Times: Richard Corcoran takes aim at public financing of campaigns

House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O’Lakes, may not be running for governor — not yet anyway — but his latest idea will get the attention of those who are.

On Wednesday, Corcoran called on the Constitution Revision Commission to put a ballot question to voters in 2018 to repeal Florida’s system of partial public financing of statewide elections.

Corcoran, who appointed nine of the CRC’s 37 members, says public campaign financing is “a gross waste of taxpayer money and is nothing more than welfare for politicians. All it does is protect the insider political class. You really have to be clueless or just plain selfish to accept money from our state coffers that could go to our school children, first responders or be put back in the pockets of our taxpayers.”

It’s not a new idea. Voters rejected a similar proposal in 2010. Corcoran’s mission looks clear: He won’t take public money and he doesn’t want his opponents taking it, either.

The Florida Times-Union: Council shoots down effort to extend term limits

The Jacksonville City Council shot down a proposal to let voters extend term limits for local officials.

In a 6 to 11 vote, the City Council decided not to put a referendum on the August 2018 ballot to allow council members, the sheriff, and Duval County School Board members and constitutional officers to serve three consecutive four-year terms.

The city’s eight-year limit for local officials was approved in a landslide victory in a 1991 referendum. Its success was driven by a widespread belief that council members, free to serve as many terms as they were elected, had become too powerful to be driven out of office by voters.

Councilman Tommy Hazouri said that decision should be respected and the effort to extend term limits was “self-serving” since it derived from the council, not from the public.