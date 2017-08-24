Pennsylvania in focus: Pennsylvania appeals court nixes random boat inspections

WFMZ 69: Pennsylvania appeals court nixes random boat inspections

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission can no longer randomly inspect boats if there’s no indication the people aboard are doing anything illegal, according to the state’s Superior Court.

The commission said it will likely appeal Monday’s ruling, which overturned the 2016 conviction of a boater on Lake Erie.

A waterways conservation officer who did a random check of the boat found it didn’t have one flotation device for each person aboard. The boat’s pilot was fined $75 and given a life vest so all aboard would have one, and allowed to leave.

The appeals court ruled that violates the 4th Amendment prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.

ABC 27: Pennsylvania repays credit line, but more cash problems loom

Pennsylvania state government has repaid a short-term $750 million line of credit that kept its main bank account from hitting zero this month.

Treasurer Joe Torsella’s office said Wednesday that state government repaid it after drawing the full amount. He says the state hasn’t had to borrow that much so early in the fiscal year in 25 years as lawmakers struggle to plug a $2.2 billion hole nearly two months into the fiscal year.

Some state officials warn that, without another loan or an emergency revenue package, Wolf’s administration must start postponing payment on bills or freezing programs.

The News-Item: New state law cuts leniency for student vaccines

School districts have changed their policies regarding immunizations to meet new requirements implemented this year by the state Department of Health. Among the changes is that students must receive the required shots within the first five days of school or face the risk of not being allowed in class.

“They’re making it a point to not let kids come to school without certain things accomplished,” said Geisinger’s Dr. Joanna Kraynak-Appel. “Before it was a bit more lenient and you could start and get caught up later on.”

Parents or guardians are required to have their children vaccinated according to the guidelines, unless they object in writing based on religious grounds or if a physician confirms a student is unable to receive specific immunizations due to health reasons.

Kraynak-Appel said the goal is for every capable student to receive his or her vaccinations, but she knows it can’t be guaranteed every student will receive immunizations. Not vaccinating children poses a “significant risk” because of life-threatening diseases such as measles and mumps, she said.