Colorado in focus: Colorado towns fight oil and gas ops by making new rules, but industry is ready to fight back

Denver Post: Fed-up Colorado towns fight oil and gas ops by making new rules, but industry is ready to fight back

Colorado residents fed up with what they see as the state’s failure to protect people and the environment are fighting fossil-fuel development inside their towns by making new rules requiring odor control, bigger setbacks and company disclosure of underground oil and gas flowlines.

But the industry and state government are ready to fight back.

An odor-control measure in Erie, letting police hit companies with tickets for foul fumes, takes effect next week.

Erie, Broomfield, Thornton and Lafayette are each developing map submission rules, with leaders saying the fatal April 17 house explosion in Firestone makes this a no-brainer. Broomfield residents also will vote on whether to change their charter to require protection of health, safety and the environment as preconditions before drilling inside city limits can be done.

“We have statutory authority over land use,” Erie trustee Mark Gruber said. “All we’re asking the industry to do is what we ask everyone else to do in our town: Show us what you’re going to build. Just tell us what is underneath the ground. How does that impact your operations?”

The Gazette: No ‘magic bullet’ for solving Colorado’s teacher shortage, education officials say

Solving Colorado’s teacher shortage isn’t likely to be fixed by government alone, state education officials said Wednesday.

“I don’t think you can legislate value and professionalism,” said Kim Hunter Reed, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. “But I think it matters when the highest appointed leaders say, ‘Teachers matter. Let’s rally as a community to support our teachers.'”

In the same philosophy that it takes a village to raise a child, it’s going to take a group effort involving schools, businesses, nonprofits, colleges, lawmakers and communities to address the dwindling number of students entering teacher preparation programs, completing them and staying in the field, preliminary findings from a study show.

NBC 9: Error exposed names, social security numbers of Colorado jurors

Information about jurors in Colorado was just out there, on the internet, for almost a year, until someone in Alaska pointed it out to the State Court Administrator’s Office.

Through an internet search, that person discovered information from four of 65 sample lists of potential jurors in Colorado. Names, social security numbers and dates of birth are a part of the files, which are stored on the Judicial Department’s internal website.

Out of the nearly 621,000 total names on those lists, 41,140 were exposed. That sample of jurors lives in four Colorado counties: Crowley, Pueblo, Rio Grande and Weld.

The Judicial Department has determined that the information was accessed externally three times, because of an internal error.