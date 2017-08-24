Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin schools superintendent Tony Evers launches campaign for governor

The Capitol Times: Wisconsin schools superintendent Tony Evers launches campaign for governor

State schools superintendent Tony Evers will run for governor in 2018, seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Evers, 65, announced his candidacy on Wednesday, speaking to supporters at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

The longtime educator said in an interview he had never considered a gubernatorial bid until after his most recent election in April. Evers defeated a Republican-backed candidate with 70 percent of the vote — his third statewide victory since 2009.

The victory offered a glimmer of hope to Wisconsin Democrats, who suffered huge losses at the ballot box in November and have not held majorities in the legislative or executive branches since Walker was elected in 2010.

Milwaukee Business Times: Haribo to receive $21 million in state tax credits

Rosemont, Illinois-based Haribo of America Inc. could receive up to $21 million in state tax credits as it builds a 500,000-square-foot gummy bear production facility in Pleasant Prairie.

To earn all of the credits by 2028, the company would need to make a $220 million capital investment, create 385 jobs, invest $2 million in worker training and make $200 million in purchases from Wisconsin suppliers.

In addition to its announced project, the company also plans to invest more than $300 million over the next 12 years and create another 720 full-time jobs, according to a Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. staff review of the project. The review notes the company is planning to buy enough land to accommodate future expansion, including distribution, sales and corporate business functions.

The German candy maker Haribo’s initial plans for a North American production facility were celebrated as one of the largest foreign investments in state history when they were announced in March, only to be dwarfed months later by Foxconn Technology Group’s planned $10 billion investment.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: State OKs $15.8 million in loans for West Allis-West Milwaukee schools

Four months after rejecting a $12.5 million increase in spending for operations, residents in the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District will see their taxes rise anyway after the district’s requests for $15.8 million in state loans were approved Wednesday.

The state’s three-member Board of Commissioners of Public Lands voted 2-1 to approve the loans: $12.8 million to pay for energy efficiency improvements and an additional $3 million for capital projects.

The loans will nearly double the debt of the suburban Milwaukee County district, which has been struggling to regain its financial footing after blowing through $17.5 million in reserves in recent years before posting a $2.1 million deficit in 2016.

Andy Chromy, director of finance and operations for the district, defended the School Board’s decision to seek the loans after residents rejected extra spending in a referendum.