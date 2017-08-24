Minnesota in focus: Minnesota-based Cargill, Bill Gates bet on startup making meat without slaughter

Duluth News Tribune: Minnesota-based Cargill, Bill Gates bet on startup making meat without slaughter

Cargill, one of the largest global agricultural companies, has joined Bill Gates and other business giants to invest in a nascent technology to make meat from self-producing animal cells amid rising consumer demand for protein that’s less reliant on feed, land and water.

Memphis Meats, which produces beef, chicken and duck directly from animal cells without raising and slaughtering livestock or poultry, raised $17 million from investors including Cargill, Gates and billionaire Richard Branson, according to a statement Tuesday on the San Francisco-based start up’s website. The fundraising round was led by venture-capital firm DFJ, which has previously backed several social-minded retail startups. This is the latest move by an agricultural giant to respond to consumers, especially millennials, that are rapidly leaving their mark on the U.S. food world, whether it’s through surging demand for organic products, increasing focus on food that’s considered sustainable, or greater attention on animal treatment. Big poultry and livestock processors have started to take up alternatives to traditional meat.

Minneapolis StarTribune: Minneapolis Mayor Hodges confirms, defends fundraising trip shortly after Justine Damond shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges flew to Los Angeles four days after Justine Ruszczyk Damond’s shooting death for a campaign fundraiser, a trip her opponents pounced on Wednesday in the wake of Police Chief Janeé Harteau’s ouster and a delay from Hodges in releasing her 2018 budget.

Hodges appeared at the Wilshire Country Club with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on July 19 for the fundraiser, she confirmed on Facebook Wednesday afternoon following media inquiries.

The fundraiser took place two days before council members called for Harteau’s firing and the chief stepped down, in part because of the withering criticism she took for being out of town in the aftermath of Damond’s shooting by a police officer, which happened on July 15.

“During the 27 total hours that I was traveling, I spent most of my time dealing with the aftermath of the terrible shooting of Justine Damond, just as I had almost every moment since the shooting happened,” Hodges said. “I had been ready and willing to cancel my flight, and only that morning made the decision that my physical presence in Minneapolis was not required for this brief period.”