Michigan in focus: 3 Detroit demolition contractors snagged for fake photos

Crain’s Detroit Business: 3 Detroit demolition contractors snagged for fake photos

Detroit’s inspector general has found evidence of three private demolition contractors submitting doctored photos of sidewalks to avoid making repairs and get paid from the city’s federally funded blight removal program.

An investigation by Inspector General James Heath led to the suspensions of Direct Construction Services and Rickman Enterprises Group for submitting digitally manipulated photos of sidewalks.

Rickman Enterprises Group LLC appealed its 90-day suspension and is still doing demolition work in the city until a city appeals board hearing in September, said Craig Fahle, spokesman for the Detroit Land Bank Authority.

Direct Construction Services, formerly known as Drakeford and Sons Trucking, lost its appeal and is barred from bidding on new demolition contracts until 2020 or whenever the city runs out of federal Hardest Hit funds for blight removal, Fahle said.

Detroit Free Press: Proposed land deals raise favoritism questions in Wayne County

Wayne County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on a package of deals to sell 141 tax-foreclosed properties to nine hand-picked developers — at least three of which have county ties, raising questions about transparency and favoritism.

Supporters of the plan described it as a small-scale pilot project that will ensure foreclosed properties throughout the county are developed rather than sold at auction, where speculators could snatch them up and let them deteriorate.

The developers involved in the proposal have been working with county officials in recent weeks to identify the foreclosed properties they want before they are put up for auction next month. The developers’ price would be the unpaid taxes on the properties.

Wayne County Land Bank Executive Director Cheryl Jordan, who is driving the plan, said she reached out to some developers while others heard about the opportunity through word-of-mouth.

Michigan Live: Flint councilman charged after allegedly pawning city laptop 9 times

A Flint city councilman pawned his city-issued laptop for a $100 loan nine times over the course of two years, police say.

Flint police swore out a single misdemeanor warrant against First Ward Councilman Eric Mays over the allegations Wednesday, Aug. 23, before Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford II.

In court, police said the city councilman began pawning his laptop to Music Man Pawnshop – located across the street from Flint City Hall – on Jan. 15, 2015.

Occasionally, he would pick up the computer from the shop only to pawn it back to Music Man the next day, police said.