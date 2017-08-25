Colorado in focus: Hickenlooper pot letter to attorney general defends state law, offers cooperation

Fox 31: Hickenlooper pot letter to attorney general defends state law, offers cooperation

The governor of Colorado and the attorney general of the United States are at odds, but they are willing to work together.

Governor Hickenlooper responded on Thursday to a letter sent to him in July by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Hickenlooper defended Colorado’s legalization of marijuana while also committing to work with federal prosecutors concerning marijuana crimes in his state.

The August 24th letter from Hickenlooper is in response to the Sessions letter that expressed concerns over the perceived dangers of marijuana legalization.

In July, Sessions pointed to federal government data from a report entitled “The Legalization of Marijuana in Colorado” from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). That report found that Colorado state trooper marijuana seizures increased 37 percent from 2013 to 2015, according to Sessions.

Denver Post: I-70 traffic will keep getting worse as fixes await funding, CDOT says

Projects that would ease fist-pounding traffic delays on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor from Denver to the Western Slope are backing up like cars on a Saturday morning during ski season.

And with millions upon millions of dollars in projects awaiting voter approval, Colorado Department of Transportation officials say, those hours-long waits to hit the slopes amid a Denver metro population boom are likely to get worse before they get better.

“You always get what you pay for,” CDOT executive director Shailen Bhatt said Wednesday morning as traffic barreled by just outside the tunnel in Clear Creek County. “What I would say to people is: ‘Right now, everybody in Colorado is paying in an unintelligent way for underinvestment in transportation.’ So you’re sitting in traffic. You’re hitting potholes.”

ABC 7: HOA dispute takes center stage on front lawn of Loveland home

A dispute involving a homeowner in Loveland and the HOA is going to the extreme.

A large sign sitting in the front yard of Richard and Colleen Stephens’ home in the Alford Meadows subdivision doesn’t blend into the landscape.

It reads, “If you are considering purchasing a home in Alford Meadows, you may want to reconsider…You could be the next target of the HOA.”

He put up the sign after a long list of disputes with the HOA, including restrictions on the number of planters.

The most recent conflict: A colonial flag on the side of the house – the HOA says it’s considered a sign, and must be removed.