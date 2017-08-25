Florida in focus: Visit Florida pays out $441,000 in bonuses

Orlando Sentinel: Visit Florida pays out $441,000 in bonuses

Florida’s tourism marketing agency — which came under fire for approving a secret $1 million deal with rapper Pitbull — paid nearly $441,000 in employee bonuses this summer.

Stephen Lawson, a spokesman for Visit Florida, said that while the bonuses were paid in July, they were actually approved by the agency board back in May 2016.

Visit Florida paid the bonuses to 119 employees with amounts ranging from just a few hundred dollars to nearly $29,000.

The president and CEO of Visit Florida did not receive a bonus.

Lawson said the organization used private money and not taxpayer dollars to pay for the bonuses.

Miami Herald: Hurricane Harvey isn’t hitting Florida — but it may hit gas prices

Floridians may feel a hit at the gas pump as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas this weekend.

The hurricane is forecasted to intensify into a Category 3 storm with winds of at least 111 mph by the time it hits the Texas coast. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster in 30 counties on Wednesday, and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Thursday.

In Florida, the impact of the storm is likely to be felt along the supply chain of fuel and resources that come from across the Gulf, according to the American Automobile Association.

“This could be a big deal especially for Florida motorists,” said AAA’s Auto Club Group spokesman Mark Jenkins, noting that Florida drivers use gas largely from Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi refineries.

Tallahassee Democrat: Florida lawmaker proposes eliminating Confederate holiday

A South Florida legislator Thursday proposed a bill that would eliminate Confederate Memorial Day from a list of legal holidays included in state law.

The bill (SB 214), filed by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, comes amid a national debate about Confederate symbols in the aftermath of a white-supremacist rally this month in Charlottesville, Virginia.

State law includes a list of 21 legal holidays, including Confederate Memorial Day on April 26.