Pennsylvania in focus: Bill would halt lawmaker pay if budget deal not in place

ABC 27: Bill would halt lawmaker pay if budget deal not in place

Pennsylvania’s state budget is still not done nearly two months after it was due, but the paychecks and per diems keep flowing at the Capitol.

Sen. Andrew Dinniman (D-Chester County) would like to change that with his bill that would halt pay and per diems after June 30 for the legislature, the governor and their staff members if there’s no deal in place.

The bill would also require the legislature to stay in continuous session until the budget is done and all negotiations would be made public.

Patriot News: Pa.’s community colleges affordable but among the ‘worst’ nationally: report

Without question, Pennsylvania’s community colleges are the most affordable public higher education option, but that claim loses some shine when compared to other states’ community college systems.

A recently released ranking of the states with the best and worst community college systems by WalletHub puts Pennsylvania at the bottom of the 44 states that met the criteria for inclusion.

Looking at the rankings of the best and worst individual community colleges among the 728 schools rated, you have to scroll all the way down to 444 to see the first of Pennsylvania community college listed.

A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, however, cautioned against taking the rankings so literally. She cited a number of shortcomings with the data.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: New law requiring ignition interlock for DUI offenders takes effect Friday

More people convicted of driving under the influence will be required to use ignition interlock devices under a new law that goes into effect Friday.

The new law, passed last year with wide support, requires people with a first-time DUI conviction and a blood alcohol content of at least 0.10 to use the devices for at least a year. Supporters have said they think the new law will protect other drivers while also ensuring that people with first-time DUI convictions can drive to keep a job and meet other responsibilities.

The new law puts Pennsylvania on par with 48 other states, according to the office of state Sen. John Rafferty, R-Montgomery, who sponsored the legislation.

“Ignition interlocks are smart on crime and proven to stop drunk-driving attempts,” Mr. Rafferty said in a statement. “With this new law, ignition interlocks will be available to more individuals and allow them to be productive members of society in a strictly-controlled environment while serving their drunk-driving sentence.”