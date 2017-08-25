Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin lawmakers approve property tax cut, near budget deal

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Wisconsin lawmakers approve property tax cut, near budget deal

Republican lawmakers jump-started the stalled state budget Thursday with a committee vote to eliminate a property tax and a pledge to put a state spending plan in place by next month.

“We’re back in the saddle again,” Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) told reporters.

She and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) said they expected the budget committee they chair to wrap up its work on the budget the week of Sept. 4. The Assembly would likely take it up the week of Sept. 11 and the Senatethat week or the following one.

As lawmakers work to end the nearly two-month old budget stalemate in the coming weeks, they will likely reduce — but not eliminate — the personal property tax that is imposed on businesses for their equipment and furnishings, Darling and Nygren said.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Candidate Andy Gronik: Waive income tax for college grads to pay student loans

The state should waive income taxes for recent college graduates and then use that money to help young people pay off student loans, a Democratic candidate for governor said Thursday.

Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik put forward the seed of a proposal in a forum filled with more questions from the audience than answers from the candidate.

Gronik said his idea could boost the economy by helping to bring college graduates to the state and keep them here. Wisconsin could only waive state income taxes — the graduates would still have to pay their federal taxes.

“That’s an idea that I would like to bring forward to the state of Wisconsin to recruit young people to our state. I think it’s essential that we turn around a trend right now that we see young people leaving the state of Wisconsin,” Gronik said.

Capital Times Opinion: ‘Dark store’ loophole a big problem for taxpayers

There’s an issue that citizens of Monona and residents across the state of Wisconsin should be aware of, called the “dark store” loophole. Big box stores like Menards, Target and Walmart, to name a few, are successfully arguing in court that their property should be assessed as a vacant or abandoned building of the same size, not including the value of the business on the property. Such victories will have dire consequences for municipalities large and small because they allow big box stores to push a significant tax burden onto small businesses and homeowners.

What could this mean? The city of Monona has approximately eight big box stores within its city boundaries. If, for example, the Monona Walmart successfully argued their current property assessment of $28.5 million is too high and instead the property should be assessed as a vacant building, its value could be reduced to $9.5 million — a devaluation of $19 million.