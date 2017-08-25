Minnesota in focus: Minneapolis Fed president: Fracking better than Twitter

Eden Prairie News: Minneapolis Fed president: Fracking better than Twitter
Fracking has been better for the American economy than cellphones and social media, said the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
While talking about what spurs economic growth, Neel Kashkari said advances in technology this century so far pale compared to the last one.
“Compared to the integrated circuit, Twitter is not very impressive. Let’s just say that,” he told members of Rotary Club from Minneapolis and the west metro at the Edina Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 17.
The comments came in response to a question about long-term stagnation predicted to affect the global economy.
Minneapolis Star Tribune: Minneapolis mayoral candidate Jacob Frey loses some of his shine
Jacob Frey was seen as the business-friendly candidate when he announced his campaign for mayor at the beginning of the year.
The City Council member championed the postrecession construction boom in the North Loop, and built a power base among restaurateurs and developers that launched the best-funded campaign in a crowded mayoral race.
But Frey’s shine as the pro-business candidate has been tarnished in recent months. His support for a $15 minimum wage and his inability to help restaurants insert an exception for tipped workers, combined with growing downtown public safety concerns, have opened Frey to criticism in the business community — even from one-time supporters looking for an alternative to Mayor Betsy Hodges.
“There’s no daylight between Jacob and Betsy right now,” said Steve Minn, a developer who gave Frey’s campaign $1,000 in January. “He’s done a ‘me, too’ vote on everything for the last six months. The guy who was ambitious and energetic and full of vision for the last 3½ years is suddenly following and not leading. I get it, he’s in a campaign season, but it’s worrisome.”
Duluth News Tribune: Enbridge CEO: ‘No assumptions’ on Line 3 approval
Enbridge CEO Al Monaco said the company is “not making any assumptions” about Minnesota approving 337 miles of new oil pipeline across the state, though denial of the Line 3 replacement would make it a rare case.
“We’re not presuming — that’s why we’re going through the regulatory process,” Monaco said Wednesday during a meeting with the News Tribune editorial board. “We believe, and this is why we started construction in Canada, that the line needs to be replaced.”
Given that the company has started laying new pipe in Alberta and Wisconsin, and pipes are being stored at future work sites in Minnesota, Enbridge still appears to have a level of confidence in the project moving forward here.
“I don’t want to say what we would do or whether there’s a Plan B because we’re focused on executing the plan right now,” Monaco said.