Michigan in focus: Detroit land bank demolition program director resigns

The Detroit News: Detroit land bank demolition program director resigns

The program director for the land bank’s federally funded demolition effort has resigned, the authority confirmed Thursday.

Rebecca Camargo is stepping down from the post “for other opportunities,” said Craig Fahle, a spokesman for the Detroit Land Bank Authority. She tendered her resignation last week and it will be effective Sept. 1, he said.

The high-ranking departure is the latest in recent months for the land bank, which is currently at the center of a federal criminal investigation into the city’s demolition activities. The probe is among several federal, state and local reviews.

Camargo, a former Wayne County prosecutor, has worked with the land bank since 2014 and formerly assisted with its nuisance abatement and drug house programs. She could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

Detroit Free Press: Wayne County commission approves land deal criticized for favoritism

Wayne County commissioners approved a controversial land sale Thursday, despite concerns about favoritism after developers were hand-picked rather than selected from an open bidding process.

At least three of the nine developers, who will receive a total of 141 tax-foreclosed properties under the deal, have had ties to county government.

Commissioner Glenn Anderson, who voted against the deal, said the process to select the developers should have been more transparent.

“It just doesn’t pass the smell test,” he said at today’s county commission meeting. “We’re looking at a flawed process. It was rushed.”

Lansing State Journal: Coal-burning Erickson Power Plant to go offline by 2025

The Lansing Board of Water & Light will retire the coal-burning Erickson Power Plant in Delta Township by 2025.

“The BWL’s coal plants have served our community well for many years, but by 2025 the Erickson power plant will be over 50 years old – 13 years older than its original design life, and ready for retirement,” said Stephen Serkaian, a spokesman for the city-owned utility.

In 2015, BWL made public plans to retire the coal-burning Eckert Power Plant, located in the REO Town area of Lansing, by 2020. The two plants generate a combined 535 megawatts of power, according to the utility’s website.