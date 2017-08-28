Pennsylvania in focus: Don’t balance the budget on the backs of utility consumers

Philadelphia Inquirer: Price hikes at Pa.’s state-run liquor stores: Will buyers notice?

On Monday, you might notice a change at the register of your neighborhood Pennsylvania State Store

Or you might not.

That’s the day 421 products from the most popular brands will cost at least a dollar more per bottle. More than two dozen among those will go up between $2 and $100

If you’re wondering whether your favorite wine will cost an extra buck, you’ll have to scan the shelves Monday. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, which had pledged last year not to broadly increase prices after a law was passed granting it flexible pricing, will not release a list of the items.

This is the first price increase imposed by the LCB in almost 25 years. (Suppliers, of course, can always raise prices on their own.) The agency says it was necessary to maximize revenue; the increase is expected to kick in $185 million to the state’s general fund this fiscal year.

Industry advocates said they had been assured that the board would not increase prices and called the move one more reason the long-criticized state liquor system should be privatized.

The Patriot News opinion: Don’t balance the budget on the backs of utility consumers

Summer is fading away, the kids are back in school, it’s almost Labor Day and Pennsylvania still doesn’t have a real budget.

The Legislature passed a $32 billion spending plan that became law in early July without the signature of Gov. Tom Wolf.

What they haven’t yet come up with is a way to pay for it.

In July, the state Senate, where Republicans hold a veto-proof majority, passed a tax package by a narrow margin.

The Senate’s version of the tax bill is disturbing for several reasons, most notably its heavy reliance on taxing Pennsylvania energy development and use.

It first hits Pennsylvania’s natural gas development, effectively taxing it at every stage of production and distribution.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: From Pittsburgh’s hilltop, a co-op incubator keeps startup culture down to earth, and a local economy starts to rebound

When Josh Lucas’ first startup failed, he was left with an old hardware shop he had been sharing with a group of entrepreneurs in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The former Sto-Rox High School chemistry teacher reflected on how startup culture had grown to favor high-tech, fast-growth companies that might not even turn a profit, at the expense of more practical ventures.

“That seems like an odd way to structure an economy,” said Mr. Lucas, whose original startup involved crowd-sourcing funds for political advertising. “Before the West Coast Silicon Valley startup scene happened in the ’90s, entrepreneurship was at a community level. It was about getting customers. It was about generating revenue and making sure that you made more money than you spent.”

The Mount Washington resident, 41, decided to turn the hardware store into a business incubator for a diverse portfolio of startups. Called Work Hard Pittsburgh and located in one of Pittsburgh’s most affordable neighborhoods, the incubator supports 37 young companies, including a commercial cleaning company, coding academy, web development nonprofit, and grassroots wireless network, and 50 freelance professionals. Work Hard’s members share workspace as well as computing and media equipment.