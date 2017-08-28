Colorado in focus: Lawmakers laud the Colorado State Fair on opening night in Pueblo, but tax support grows thin

The Gazette: Lawmakers laud the Colorado State Fair on opening night in Pueblo, but tax support grows thin

State lawmakers were out in force at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

The celebration of Colorado’s farming, ranching and funnel cakes started Friday and runs through Sept. 4. After the rodeo Friday night, Joe Diffie sang, “If the Devil Danced in Empty Pants.”

If the devil got tired of dancing, there was plenty room to sit down on the fair’s opening night. Crowds were light. The fair is perpetually underfunded and can’t seem to attract crowds big enough to sustain itself in Pueblo without taxpayers’ support.

Denver Post: Traffic fatalities linked to marijuana are up sharply in Colorado. Is legalization to blame?

The number of drivers involved in fatal crashes in Colorado who tested positive for marijuana has risen sharply each year since 2013, more than doubling in that time, federal and state data show. A Denver Post analysis of the data and coroner reports provides the most comprehensive look yet into whether roads in the state have become more dangerous since the drug’s legalization.

Increasingly potent levels of marijuana were found in positive-testing drivers who died in crashes in Front Range counties, according to coroner data since 2013 compiled by The Denver Post. Nearly a dozen in 2016 had levels five times the amount allowed by law, and one was at 22 times the limit. Levels were not as elevated in earlier years.

Last year, all of the drivers who survived and tested positive for marijuana use had the drug at levels that indicated use within a few hours of being tested, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, which compiles information for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

The trends coincide with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado that began with adult use in late 2012, followed by sales in 2014. Colorado transportation and public safety officials, however, say the rising number of pot-related traffic fatalities cannot be definitively linked to legalized marijuana.

The Daily Camera: Collision course? Energy company Crestone Peak and Boulder County prepare for oil field face-off

On a midsummer morning in east Boulder County, a 12-square-mile swath of land south of Longmont along Colo. 52 and U.S. 287 is largely quiet.

Here lie dozens of parcels of county open space and such scenic agriculture properties as the historic Hycrest Farm, homesteaded in 1876.

It is also the site of what is likely to become a battle royale between a new, complaint-plagued oil company that wants to drill 216 wells here and environmentally activist Boulder County.

The project, if it moves forward, will increase the number of wells in the county by more than 70 percent, from 300 to as many as 516.

“All signs are this will be a big fight,” said Patty Limerick, a historian and director of CU’s Center for the American West. Limerick has spent years studying the history of energy development in the West. In 2013 she hosted a statewide series of non-partisan panels on fracking in an attempt to help communities and industry better resolve their differences.