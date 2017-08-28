Florida in focus: Duke Energy, TECO ask to raise electricity rates

Fox 13: Duke Energy, TECO ask to raise electricity rates

Duke Energy customers in Tampa Bay could see a significant increase in their power bills next year if a rate hike request is approved by state regulators.

The company filed a request with the Florida Public Service Commission to raise rates 8.5 percent in 2018. The increase would push the average power bill to a little more than $128 per 1,000 kilowatts, which is what an average household uses.

“Safe, reliable, clean energy is important to all our customers. It’s important to us,” Duke Energy Florida President Harry Sideris said in a statement. “Through cost management and careful planning, Duke Energy Florida has made thoughtful investments to significantly enhance service reliability and reduce emissions for our customers. We work hard to provide the best possible value for our customers.”

Duke blamed the potential rate change mainly on rising fuel costs.

Tallahassee Democrat: Lawmaker pushes rules to promote transparency in local government spending

A Polk County legislator wants to make it easier for residents to keep track of how local government spends tax revenues.

State Rep. Colleen Burton is seeking to place new requirements on cities, counties and school boards when they want to raise taxes or take on more debt.

The second term Republican has teed up HB 7 for when lawmakers return to Tallahassee in September. It would require local governments to make available on their website votes and supporting documents on spending decisions.

The bill also mandates additional notices, public meetings, and studies when tax dollars are spent, including tax exemptions to entice business and development.

Tallahassee’s Mayor Pro Tempore and Leon County’s lobbyist both question whether the requirements are a good use of tax dollars.

Orlando Sentinel opinion: Visit Orlando hides spending records for millions of tax dollars

Three decades ago, local leaders wanted to do more to promote Orlando as a vacation destination. Basically, the tourism industry was tired of paying for all its own advertising.

So chamber-of-commerce types teamed up with county commissioners to launch a convention and visitors bureau in 1986 — something they billed as a public-private “partnership” that they funded with $346,000 in taxes that had been levied on hotel visits that first year.

Well, the tourism executives loved it. After all, this was advertising money they could take from tourists’ pockets, rather than their own. So they asked for more. And more. And more.

Pretty soon, $300,000 from taxpayers became $3 million. Then $30 million.

Nowadays, taxpayers send about $50 million each year to the bureau, now known as Visit Orlando. But as far as “partnerships” go, well, this one’s pretty lopsided.