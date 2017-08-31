Michigan redistricting petition encounters legal challenge

A Michigan group trying to amend the state constitution in an effort to reform the redistricting process has encountered a legal challenge filed by a Detroit lawyer.

Michigan’s redistricting process is currently determined by the state legislature, resulting in a number of gerrymandered districts created by the party in power at the time of redistricting. As in other states, Michigan redistricts every 10 years based on census data, and the new maps must be approved by a simple majority vote in both legislative chambers.

When distract maps were redrawn in 2010, Republicans controlled the legislature. In the 2016 elections, the districts they drew six years earlier resulted in Democrats receiving slightly more total votes for representatives, but taking only 47 seats out of 110 in the state House. In the state Senate, races are regularly noncompetitive and both parties win their respective races by large margins.

Voters Not Politicians is a grassroots organization that opposes gerrymandering and wants to create a nonpartisan commission that will take the redistricting process out of the legislature and replace it with a citizen’s board. Their petition was approved by the Michigan Board of State Canvassers for distribution on Aug. 17.

“Right now in Michigan, far too many people feel their votes don’t matter,” Voters Not Politicians founder Katie Fahey said in an email to Watchdog.org. “Even though the two major parties receive close to an equal amount of votes, the actual representation and seats in Lansing that go to each party is extremely skewed.”

The group needs 315,654 signatures to get its campaign on the 2018 ballot. So far, about 30,000 signatures have been collected. The group hopes to submit its petition and signatures for review by the first week of February.

The process to get the petition approved for distribution involved Voters Not Politicians submitting the language of its petition to the Michigan Bureau of Elections for approval. If the petition makes it to the ballot, it will take the form of a constitutional amendment – and the language needs to be airtight.

But Detroit lawyer Bob LaBrant, who in the past has worked on behalf of the Michigan Republican Party, has filed a complaint against the Michigan Bureau of Elections to keep the anti-gerrymandering effort off the ballot.

According to LaBrant, the Bureau of Elections went “way beyond” its mission of providing technical support – making sure the petition was formatted correctly – and got involved in the language of the petition itself.

LaBrant says the six-week period of review resulted in the Bureau of Elections providing inappropriate support, legal advice, and an in-kind contribution to the group, which it is barred from doing under state law.

“The Bureau’s staff has worked with this group to craft and edit language used in the text of the proposal and helped to identify where the Constitution has been altered or abrogated in their proposal,” the complaint reads.

“We knew the review would take a while, but we didn’t hear anything [from the state],” Fahey said. She denied receiving legal assistance from the Bureau of Elections.

According to Fahey, the complaint was unexpected.

“I’m interested to see who Bob LaBrant’s client is,” she said. “We’re a grassroots group and we’re showing that redistricting is a popular idea. We are finding this very ridiculous because we were very vocal about how slow the process was.”

A spokesperson for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette did not return a request for comment.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.