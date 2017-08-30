Wisconsin in focus: Wisconsin DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp to serve as EPA deputy administrator

Capital Times: Wisconsin DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp to serve as EPA deputy administrator
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp will leave her post to work for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Stepp, 54, will serve as deputy administrator of EPA Region 7, which covers Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebrasksa and nine tribal nations.
“Cathy is a strong, trusted reformer who will serve the country well at the EPA,” said Gov. Scott Walker in a statement. “As DNR secretary since 2011, she has led an outstanding workforce committed to preserving and promoting our natural resources while placing a strong focus on customer service and common sense. We will miss her optimism and energy at the DNR, and we wish her success in her new role.”
Stepp, a former home builder, was appointed by Walker to head the DNR in 2011. She was the first woman to hold the position. Prior to that, she represented the state’s 21st Senate District as a Republican from 2003-2007.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Court won’t revive lawsuit against John Doe prosecutors
A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to revive a lawsuit by a former aide to Gov. Scott Walker who alleged prosecutors had run amok.
Ruling unanimously, a three-judge panel of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago agreed with a lower court decision that found Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm and his assistants were immune from the lawsuit brought by former Walker aide Cindy Archer.
“Although this case presents troubling accusations of a politically motivated investigation, Archer has not met her burden in overcoming the defendant’s invocation of qualified immunity,” Chief Judge Diane Wood wrote for the court.
Chisholm investigated Archer as part of the first of two probes he conducted of Walker’s aides and associates.
Milwaukee Business Times: Mount Pleasant asking Racine for Lake Michigan water
Mount Pleasant is seeking help from the City of Racine to supply water for a portion of the village that could become the home of Foxconn Technology Group’s planned LCD panel manufacturing campus.
The Racine Waterworks Commission will consider an agreement between the two municipalities tonight that calls for Racine to prepare a Lake Michigan diversion application to supply Mount Pleasant with water. Keith Haas, Racine Water Utility general manager, said the diversion would be for Mount Pleasant land that is part of the Des Plaines River watershed.
About 2.77 square miles, roughly 1,772 acres, of land east of Interstate 94, south of Highway 11 and north of Highway KR is part of that watershed. Real estate sources have said that land is a potential site for Foxconn’s massive investment while other reports point to potential locations in the Kenosha area. The memorandum of understanding signed by state and company officials calls for Wisconsin to help secure a minimum of 1,000 acres for the project.
Gov. Scott Walker said Monday he expects the company to announce a location once lawmakers pass a bill, likely in mid-September, giving the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. the ability to offer the company up to $3 billion in tax incentives. The agency and company would then have to finish their contract negotiations before an announcement would be made.