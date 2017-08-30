Minnesota in focus: What if Dayton wins? Tough choices would await lawmakers

Minnesota Public Radio: What if Dayton wins? Tough choices would await lawmakers

Heading into Monday’s Supreme Court hearing on Gov. Mark Dayton’s appeal, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, was confident the Legislature would prevail.

The next day, after reflecting on the 80 minutes of oral arguments, Gazelka was having doubts.

“I hope in the end they rule that he does not have what I think is extra power,” he said.

The power that Gazelka sees as “extra” is an unrestricted line-item veto authority that Dayton and his lawyer contend he always had under the state constitution. The Legislature and its lawyer countered that zeroing out funding for the House and Senate goes too far by harming a co-equal branch of government.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Federal judge hears arguments over Twin Cities archdiocese bankruptcy plan

Parties involved in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis bankruptcy proceedings made final arguments in front of a federal judge Tuesday, with each side making accusations of deceptive tactics and baseless claims.

The proceedings are intended to work out a plan for paying survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of clergy.

After listening to arguments by multiple attorneys, presiding U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Kressel took the case under advisement. Kressel is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks on which reorganization plan will be used in the settlement.

Two plans are under consideration in the wake of the archdiocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in January 2015.

Minneapolis StarTribune: Jury awards $20 million in malpractice case, largest court settlement in Minnesota history

The family of a woman who died less than a week after giving birth at Abbott Northwestern Hospital has won a judgment exceeding $20 million in what the plaintiff’s attorneys are calling the largest wrongful-death medical malpractice verdict in Minnesota history.

The six-person jury’s unanimous verdict came Monday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court on behalf of the husband and other relatives of Nicole Bermingham, who died on Aug. 26, 2013.

Bermingham was discharged to her home in Maple Grove after giving birth, according to court documents. But she soon returned to the Minneapolis hospital with fever and nausea. Her family contended that the emergency room nurse practitioner who saw her at that point, Patricia Eid, ignored lab test results showing that Bermingham had sepsis and sent her back home.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother for the first time, returned to the hospital 12 hours later and died.