Wisconsin in focus: Walker to lead trade mission to Israel

Milwaukee Business Times: Walker to lead trade mission to Israel

Gov. Scott Walker will lead a trade mission to Israel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, his office announced Wednesday. The trip will be his second trade mission of the fall after a September trip to Japan and South Korea.

“Not only will this mission provide Wisconsin companies with the opportunity to grow their international business, but it will allow us to encourage Israeli companies to consider establishing or expanding operations in our state,” Walker said.

The governor said Israel has one of the world’s fastest growing economies with an emphasis on technology and encouraged Wisconsin tech companies to join the trip.

The trade mission is open to all Wisconsin companies, but Walker’s office said the tech sector offered significant opportunities in the areas of information and communications technologies, safety and security equipment and services, renewable energy, defense equipment, and biotechnology.

Green Bay Press-Gazette: Unions in four Wisconsin cities among fastest-shrinking nationwide

Four Wisconsin cities are among 15 nationwide that registered the largest drop in union membership in the last decade, according to a newly released report.

Financial news site 24/7 Wall St. found union membership nationwide has fallen from its peak of 35 percent in the 1950s to 10.7 percent in 2016. The site leaned on numbers from Unionstats.com, a membership database.

The study concludes that policies such as Wisconsin’s Act 10, which restricts collective bargaining, and right-to-work laws, blocking requirements that private sector workers pay union dues, have helped pave the decline in union membership.

The Capital Times: Wisconsin Republican leader introduces resolution to condemn ‘antifa’ violence