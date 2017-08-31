Minnesota in focus: Judge: DNR allowed over-pumping of White Bear Lake’s aquifer

Minnesota Public Radio: Judge: DNR allowed over-pumping of White Bear Lake’s aquifer

A Ramsey County judge Wednesday issued a stinging rebuke to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources over its management of White Bear Lake.

The east metro lake dropped to a record low in 2013, prompting a lawsuit by citizens’ groups. They argued the over-pumping of groundwater from an aquifer connected to the lake was to blame.

Judge Margaret Marrinan agreed. Among other things, she ordered the DNR to review all groundwater permits within five miles of White Bear Lake to determine whether pumping is sustainable.

She also said the DNR must enforce a residential lawn watering ban when the lake drops below a certain level, and require well owners to have contingency plans for switching to surface water.

Twin Cities Pioneer Press: Minnesota has a new leader for the National Guard: Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen

Gov. Mark Dayton did not have to look far to find the next “superbly well qualified” leader to replace Adj. Gen. Richard Nash as the head of the Minnesota National Guard.

He found that leader in Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, he announced Wednesday. Jensen has been Nash’s chief of staff for the past six years, reports to him as the commanding general of the Guard’s 34th “Red Bull” Infantry Division and served with him in Bosnia and Iraq. Jensen will serve as the adjutant general of the Guard for the next seven years.

The close working relationship between Nash and Jensen — and clear admiration the two men displayed at the state Capitol announcement — will make it a seamless transition from one major general to the next, they said.

“Everything that we’ve worked on as an organization, I’ve had a part of,” Jensen said Wednesday. The leadership will continue, he said, to focus on readiness, recruiting diverse troops and maintaining and expanding the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon support for Army and Air National Guard members.

Minneapolis StarTribune: Headaches persist weeks after rollout of new Minnesota license plate, vehicle tab system

Call the Brown County license center in New Ulm and — after many rings — you’ll reach an apologetic, harried-sounding voice message asking if you’d mind waiting a bit longer to renew your vehicle tabs or make other changes to your registration or license plates.

“Because of the new state system and the high traffic of transactions we’re doing right now, we are unable to answer the phone or return your message,” the message says. “If you have any item that could be put off for a couple of weeks, we would appreciate it.”

Six weeks after Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) rolled out a new computer system for motor vehicle licensing tasks like registration renewals, car titles and license plates, licensing offices around the state are feeling a similar strain. Glitches in the transition between the new system and the 30-year-old one it replaced have caused delays, long lines and frustration on both sides of the service counter.

While there’s been significant progress on some of the upgrade’s biggest hiccups, customers at some offices are still facing delays, particularly on less-common tasks like transferring or renewing specialty license plates.