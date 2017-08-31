Michigan in focus: New Snyder hire helped clean up massive federal hack

The Detroit News: New Snyder hire helped clean up massive federal hack

The man Barack Obama’s administration hired to help clean up after a massive hack of a federal employee database will lead Michigan’s state government tech agency.

Gov. Rick Snyder on Wednesday named David DeVries as the director of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Subject to the consent of the state Senate, DeVries will replace David Behen, who left in June to become vice president and chief information officer at La-Z-Boy Inc. in Monroe.

Since August 2016, DeVries, 59, has been chief information officer at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, where data on some 21.5 million people was compromised following a 2015 hack.

DeVries helped lead OPM’s efforts to clean up its networks and beef up cybersecurity, according to an OPM news release announcing his hire from the U.S. Defense Department.

Michigan Live Grand Rapids: Chinese furniture supplier to create 122 new jobs, invest $4.9M in West Michigan

A Chinese company that makes office furniture components is planning to build a new $4.9 million manufacturing plant that will employ 122 workers.

J-Star Motion Corp., which recently opening an office and warehouse facility at 83 South Main Street in Kent City, plans to build the factory at 500 West Street, in a building owned by Display Pack Inc., according to an announcement on Wednesday, Aug. 30, by The Right Place inc.

The new facility will support J-Star’s American business growth, which centers on making linear motion and lifting systems for the office furniture industry.

In 2014, J-Star opened warehouse and administrative offices in Southern California in 2014, which is still serves as its American headquarters.

Detroit Free Press: Report: Michigan most at risk in NAFTA negotiations

Michigan’s economy has more to lose than that of any other state from President Donald Trump’s reopening of NAFTA, the free-trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, a credit rating agency’s report said today.

Fitch Ratings, a global provider of credit ratings and research based in New York, said Michigan would likely be impacted most by potential changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement because “its economy is the most interconnected” with the trading partners.

Negotiations between the partners on how to rewrite NAFTA began this month after Trump repeatedly threatened to dump the free-trade agreement and enact tariffs on imports to address what he sees as a bad deal for the U.S. and a loss of jobs to Mexico.