Colorado in focus: Hickenlooper-Kasich health-care plan released; calls for state and federal partnership

The Gazette: Hickenlooper-Kasich health-care plan released; calls for state and federal partnership

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office released a copy of the bipartisan health-care plan he and Ohio Gov. John Kasich will send to Congress to consider when it returns from its August recess in a few days.

Hickenlooper has called an 11 a.m. press conference at the Capitol to talk about the proposal. The chat will be carried on a livestream on the governor’s Facebook page. Colorado Politics told readers about the release of the plan Wednesday. Here is the proposal. The seven-page letter to top congressional leaders said federal efforts to address insurance have been more of the problem than part of the solution. “Continuing uncertainty about the direction of federal policy is driving up premiums, eliminating competition, and leaving consumers with fewer choices,” write Hickenlooper, a Democrat, and Kasich, a Republican.

Denver Post: Colorado has a plan for spending $68.7 million from the VW settlement

The state of Colorado has come up with a plan for spending the $68.7 million it’s set to receive as part of Volkswagen’s settlement of its emissions cheating scandal.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is the designated agency in charge of allocating the money that is intended to mitigate diesel emissions that resulted from VW cheating on emissions tests and violating the Clean Air Act.

In order to determine how best to spend the money, state officials started taking recommendations from the public in 2016.