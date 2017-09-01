Florida in focus: Please, no employee bonuses now, Gov. Scott tells Florida’s jobs, tourism agencies

Miami Herald: Please, no employee bonuses now, Gov. Scott tells Florida’s jobs, tourism agencies

Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday told board members of his two prized agencies, Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, that he does not support them awarding bonuses to their employees when both agencies’ spending recently fell under intense scrutiny by the Legislature.

Although the letter by Scott did not make explicit reference to it, his message comes a week after the Associated Press reported Visit Florida — the state’s tourism marketing arm — had dolled out nearly $441,000 in staff bonuses over the summer. The agency defended the bonuses by telling the AP they were approved back in May 2016.

However, the payout comes soon after lawmakers resolved a bitter special session, during which funding for tourism and job incentives was ultimately salvaged as part of a budget deal intended to secure wins for both Scott and legislative leaders on their diverging priorities.

Tampa Bay Times: Castor and Nelson pressure Florida to reinstate sick children to top-tier Medicaid plan

Two Democratic congressional lawmakers are asking the federal government to intervene and pressure Florida to reinstate specialized health coverage for thousands of sick and disabled children.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor called Thursday for action to help children previously enrolled in Children’s Medical Services, a Medicaid plan that covers treatment for conditions such as birth defects, heart disease, diabetes and blindness.

About 13,000 children were switched to less comprehensive Medicaid plans in 2015 after the state changed eligibility rules.

An administrative judge ordered the state to scrap the rules that same year. But as of July, only about 6,000 affected families had been told they could rejoin the program, according to a letter Nelson and Castor sent this week to Tom Price, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“I’m asking for answers why poor children, very sick with huge medical needs, were kicked off that program and not notified for two years they could be back on the program,” Nelson said.

Tampa Bay Times: Pasco earmarks dollars for aid to museums

Pasco commissioners plan to make a little history in the upcoming county budget.

Amid a windfall of tax revenue from higher property values, commissioners have agreed unanimously to set aside cash to aid historical preservation efforts by the Pioneer Florida Museum and Village in Dade City and the West Pasco Historical Society Rao Musunuru M.D. Museum and Library.

“They do a great job,” said Commissioner Ron Oakley, “but they struggle with funding. It’s very important to our county and to our future.”

The allocation, $50,000 split between the two museums, will allow the Pioneer Florida Museum to move a historic log cabin from Lacoochee to the museum grounds. At the West Pasco Historical Society, the museum plans to add storage space for historical artifacts. Its president, Bob Langford, wrote to the county that the museum has had to refuse donated items because it has no space for storage or for additional displays.

Both groups also submitted alternative plans if their initial spending projects are too ambitious.